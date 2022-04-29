Benzino Quits Instagram Amid Feuds with Daughter Coi Leray | VIDEO

*Rapper Coi Leray and her father, Source founder Benzino, have been sparring online recently, which spilled over into a war of words with 50 Cent and trans model Shauna Brooks.

Leray and Benzino have put their dysfunctional father-daughter relationship on full display for public consumption, and the criticism to his style of parenting seems to have prompted Zino to take a social media break.

via: AceShowbiz:

On Wednesday, April 27, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Benzino’s account, @iambenzino, is no longer on the photo-sharing app. His decision to quit social media came just days after his daughter said that she wants him to “heal offline” amid his heated beefs with 50 Cent and trans model Shauna Brooks. In the April 22 episode of “The Cruz Show”, Coi unveiled that she once reported Benzino’s account to Instagram for the sake of his mental health.

Check out the clip below.

READ MORE: Tyrese Calls on Prayer Warriors in ‘Cry For Help’ Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)

“I try to report him! ‘Cause he needs to know the ‘off’ button. He does not know the ‘off’ button,” Coi told host J Cruz.

“And my dad doesn’t understand, I love my dad, because family is everything. But blood don’t make you family,” Coi continued. “And when you start doing s**t that starts questioning your loyalty and who you are as a person, especially to your own daughter … I forgive. I have faith. That’s why I’m still here and able to be like ‘Yo, [that’s] my father. I have faith.’ ”

Elsewhere during the conversation, Coi said her dad should limit how much time he spends on social media.

“I’m doing everything I gotta do for me. This my time. So, you gon’ see me on social media everywhere. TikTok. Instagram. Twitter, whatever,” Coi explained. “But, him? I’m not saying that he shouldn’t be going on and living his life, but you definitely shouldn’t be using these platforms to tarnish my life and show people what it really is.”

She continued, ” ‘Cause if we take it there, it ain’t gon’ end well. And he knows that.” She then concluded, “So, while we’re trying to go ahead and better ourselves and hopefully have a relationship in the future, we gotta start somewhere, you know?”

Meanwhile, Benzino has denied allegations that he hooked up with trans model Shauna.

However, Shauna had a few things to clarify about that in an new interview with Jazzy McBee on Streetz 94.5 that aired on April 27. Shauna revealed that it’s Benzino’s his “fantasy” was to have sex with a trans woman.

“Okay so one night, he calls me at 2 [o’clock] in the morning, and sloppy seconds again, he has a stripper over there,” Shauna shared. “He’s showing the stripper my pictures. He’s like, ‘I want you to come, you know that’s one of my fantasies.’ I said, ‘Why would you do that? Why would you show my pictures?’ I don’t understand why he’s showing me around to other people in your bed on your pillow time talk.”