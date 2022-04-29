Access: Simone Biles Reveals Major Wedding DETAILS | WATCH

*Simone Biles is ready to be a wife! The Olympic gold medalist chatted with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about planning her wedding with Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens!

“So far the wedding process has been pretty seamless but now it’s getting towards the stressful part. I’ve already picked out my dresses and stuff. They are in production right now. It is kind of like whenever I met Jonathan. You had a feeling and you went with your gut. When I tried on the dress I had my Maid of Honor and Mom there with me, and we just started balling. I just knew.”