2022 US Senate Candidate Daphne Bradford is the Most Qualified Challenger for Alex Padilla

*Los Angeles, CA – The California Secretary of State has officially certified Daphne Bradford as a candidate for United States Senator. The most qualified grassroots in the trenches challenger to Alex Padilla, Bradford will be on the June 7, 2022, primary ballot for US Senator. A White House Champion of Change Educator and founder of the law enforcement relationship-building program, Building Blue Bridges (B3), Daphne will become the first-ever “Independent” female elected to serve in the United States Senate.

“I’m a people over party candidate who will be the bi-partisan United States Senator California needs. I have a national community policing partnership plan that’s already working in California and I know exactly how to deliver the quality 21st Century K-12 education our children must-have. I’m ready to fight against our nation’s inflation disaster and committed to supporting Governors and Mayors who will “really” end homeless encampments. These are some of the issues “We the people” want to be solved. Let’s Do This! I’m so excited and ready to make history as the first ‘Independent Woman’ US Senator. Get ready senators, Bernie Sanders and Angus King, Daphne is on her way!,” stated Bradford.

Welcomes SMA Alumna and U.S. Senate Candidate Daphne Bradford ’84 Blue Tie

Inglewood, CA— St. Mary’s Academy welcomes alumna and U.S. Senate Candidate Daphne Bradford’84 Blue Tie back to school.

On May 1, 2022, SMA’s distinguished alumna and U.S. Senate Candidate Daphne Bradford’84 Blue Tie will attend two events at St. Mary’s Academy. First, Ms. Bradford will reunite with other alumnae at SMA’s Belles & Brushes Soiree on May 1st from 12Noon-2pm. Then, Ms. Bradford will continue her visit with SMA to experience the School’s Campus Showcase featuring the latest completed capital projects supported by private donations, which include: a new Front Entrance (Grace Ave), an InnovaGon Lab, upgraded classrooms, ADA compliant bathrooms, and track. In addition, SMA will share its plans for a new library research and media center funded in partnership with the Bill Hannon Foundation and a major donation from a private individual.

Ms. Bradford plans to speak brieﬂy to the attendees at the Campus Showcase on how SMA shaped her passion to provide life skills education and Advanced Computer Science courses to students in underserved communities of Los Angeles County.

St. Mary’s Academy is a Catholic High School for young women, grades 9th through 12th. SMA is dedicated to shaping students into young women of disGncGon who are committed to lifelong learning and service to the “dear neighbor.” The School has been educating young women for more than 130 years. It is o^en referred to as the hidden jewel in the City of Inglewood. SMA approaches education using the “whole child” concept of providing strong academics in a nurturing environment where every young woman is visible, heard, and understood. The nurturing environment at SMA also includes a strong commitment to the health and wellness of all students.

Recently, St. Mary’s Academy became one of 2,000 schools worldwide to implement an AP Capstone Diploma™ program―an innovative program that encourages students to develop skills for college and career success, including critical thinking, research, collaboration, and communication. Current student enrollment is 226 with campus facilities to increase enrollment to 400. SMA students reside in the City of Inglewood and other Los Angeles communities including Ladera Heights, View Park, Baldwin Hills, Culver City, and Torrance. Annually, 100% of the students are accepted to 4-year universities in California and across the United States.