Nike Unveils New Building At its HQ Named After Serena Williams and it’s Super Impressive! | PicVideo

*Nike debuted its new #SerenaWilliams building at its headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. “It’s a tribute to Serena Williams and her push as an artist, as an advocate and as an athlete. This is an embodiment of her,” said chief design officer #JohnHoke.

According to Nike, The Serena Williams Building is the largest on Nike’s campus! It covers the equivalent of 140 full-size tennis courts and is 1 million square feet. Complete with 140,000 square feet of showrooms, a color lab, materials library and a 140-seat #Olympia Theater, named after Serena’s daughter! The building is where the consumer creation team will bring new ideas to life and “create the future of sport.”

“When I was just a kid, I visited the Nike campus and I saw that athletes get buildings,” Serena said in a recent Instagram post. “After that visit, I knew I wanted two things: to be a Nike athlete and to have a building.”

