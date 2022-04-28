Thursday, April 28, 2022
Monica Claps Back at Reporter’s Racist Rant About Blacks at CMT Music Awards

By Ny MaGee
Monica
(L-R) Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town, Jimmie Allen and Monica perform at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)

*R&B darling Monica has clapped back at a racist right-wing reporter who went on an angry rant about the presence of Black people at the CMT Music Awards.

“I don’t know who this Black guy is who’s hosting it. It’s supposed to be country music,” Patrick Howley whined in a clip about CMT host Anthony Mackie

“No offense. I mean, y’all have Hip Hop and basketball. You know what I mean,” Howley continued.

As reported by NewsOne, he then mocked Black people by using a racist blaccent while touching on the historic influence that Blacks have had on all aspects of popular music. 

READ MORE: White Nationalist Reporter Mocks Black Artists At CMT Awards: ‘It’s Not Wakanda’

“The melanated people invented country music!” Howley said. “We was making country music in Wakanda before Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard done stole the Black man’s country music!”

Howley then complained that “There were so many Black people there. Sorry to say, but so many Black celebrities who have nothing to do with country music and it’s like—why?”

He concluded by making clear that he likes the music made by “funky brothers.”

“No disrespect to the funky brothers,” he continued. “I love Earth Wind and Fire, Run DMC, etc. But country music’s different. Country music’s different.”

The awards show featured performances by Monica and fellow Black artist Jimmie Allen.

 

On her Instagram account, Monica reacted to Howley’s comments, saying: “I’ve never been more motivated… Patrick Howley, although your feelings are likely shared by some, it’s NOT by the masses!”

“This was the first of many times that you will see me! I see you caught that my skin is melanated, but you missed that it was tough! I’m rooted in the word & built to last ! See you soon, or should I say ‘Welcome to Wakanda.'”

Monica then teased the release of her upcoming country album “Open Roads”.

Check out the singer’s full IG post above. In the comments under the post, CMT wrote, “WE love you. Your performance at the show with [Jimmie Allen] & [Little Big Town] was magical AND we can’t wait for the new music you’ve got coming soon.”

