Thursday, April 28, 2022
LAPD Find Guns At A$AP Rocky’s Home – But Are They Connected to Hollywood Shooting?

By Fisher Jack
ASAP Rocky
*Police have uncovered several guns at A$AP Rocky’s LA home, though it remains unclear whether any of the firearms were used in connection to a shooting in Hollywood back in November. According to TMZ, all of the guns found at the rapper’s property have been seized, with detectives now expected to run “ballistic tests” to determine whether A$AP is linked to the altercation that saw a quarrel escalate to gunfire.

The Fashion Killa hitmaker was arrested at an LAX terminal last week following a trip to Barbados with his heavily pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna. He was booked for assault with a deadly weapon tied to November’s shooting, where an alleged argument erupted between Rocky and a companion and an unidentified victim, whose hand was reportedly “grazed” from the gunshot. It’s believed that A$AP and the person who was harmed were “acquaintances.”

ASAP Rocky
The publication further claims that A$AP was startled by his arrest at LAX, adding that instead of giving him a voluntary surrender, police took matters into their own hands as soon as he stepped off the private jet. They were concerned that if they had given him a heads up, there could have been a chance someone would clear his home before cops searched the property. If the gun proves to have been the weapon used in connection to last year’s shooting, it would ultimately secure prosecutors with a case against the 33-year-old father-to-be, who has yet to be charged for the incident.

