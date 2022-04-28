Jack Brewer Threatens Legal Action Against Joy Reid After Criticism Of Black Boys | WATCH

*Retired NFL player Jack Brewer wants MSNBC host Joy Reid to apologize or face a defamation lawsuit for comparing the Black children associated with his charity program to child abuse victims after the minors were pictured with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during the signing of the “stop WOKE” bill, which bans critical race theory curriculum.

As reported by the New York Post, Reid, who hosts “The Reidout” on MSNBC, tweeted in response to that image: “This misuse of Black boys is tantamount to child abuse. I would really like to hear the back-story on who these kids were and how they wound up at a DeSantis event. Given how anti-Black DeSantis is, using Black children this way is extra sick.”

Reid also retweeted a message by Florida State Sen. Shevrin Jones, who described the event involving children as “a real indoctrination.”

Brewer, founder of The Jack Brewer Foundation, told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Tuesday that Reid “completely humiliated my kids and my program,” Brewer said. “It’s just so hurtful, and she needs to be held accountable.”

“These same kids, the majority that you see in that picture that are with me, are fatherless kids – kids that come to our center each and every day to learn reading and math proficiency,” said the retired New York Giants player.

“I don’t think that people like Joy Reid are used to seeing African-American young boys that are fatherless, that love this country and understand really what their potential is.”

Brewer now wants Reid to issue an apology for her comments, or face potential legal action.

Jane Halbritter, an aunt of two of the boys, also took aim at Reid for displaying “hate and resentment and bitterness toward people that she knows nothing about,” she told the Examiner.

“I mean, she’s painting these kids like they’re just little black boys that don’t know anything and could be exploited, like they don’t even have their own minds,” Halbritter said. “And I don’t see her doing it with white kids.”

“She should be fighting on my side over here. I work and serve these children each and every day. They eat my food at my house. They sleep on my couch. When they need some new shoes, I buy them,” said Brewer of Reid.