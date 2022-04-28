Thursday, April 28, 2022
HomeNews
News

Jack Brewer Threatens Legal Action Against Joy Reid After Criticism Of Black Boys | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
0

*Retired NFL player Jack Brewer wants MSNBC host Joy Reid to apologize or face a defamation lawsuit for comparing the Black children associated with his charity program to child abuse victims after the minors were pictured with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during the signing of the “stop WOKE” bill, which bans critical race theory curriculum.

As reported by the New York Post, Reid, who hosts “The Reidout” on MSNBC, tweeted in response to that image: “This misuse of Black boys is tantamount to child abuse. I would really like to hear the back-story on who these kids were and how they wound up at a DeSantis event. Given how anti-Black DeSantis is, using Black children this way is extra sick.”

Reid also retweeted a message by Florida State Sen. Shevrin Jones, who described the event involving children as “a real indoctrination.”

READ MORE: Joy Reid Calls Out Fox News Hosts for ‘Hypocrisy’ Over Deadly Insurrection [VIDEO]

Jack Brewer demands Joy Reid
Jack Brewer and Joy Reid / Twitter

Brewer, founder of The Jack Brewer Foundation, told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Tuesday that Reid “completely humiliated my kids and my program,” Brewer said. “It’s just so hurtful, and she needs to be held accountable.”

“These same kids, the majority that you see in that picture that are with me, are fatherless kids – kids that come to our center each and every day to learn reading and math proficiency,” said the retired New York Giants player.

“I don’t think that people like Joy Reid are used to seeing African-American young boys that are fatherless, that love this country and understand really what their potential is.”

Brewer now wants Reid to issue an apology for her comments, or face potential legal action.

Jane Halbritter, an aunt of two of the boys, also took aim at Reid for displaying “hate and resentment and bitterness toward people that she knows nothing about,” she told the Examiner. 

“I mean, she’s painting these kids like they’re just little black boys that don’t know anything and could be exploited, like they don’t even have their own minds,” Halbritter said. “And I don’t see her doing it with white kids.”

“She should be fighting on my side over here. I work and serve these children each and every day. They eat my food at my house. They sleep on my couch. When they need some new shoes, I buy them,” said Brewer of Reid. 

Previous articleNike Unveils New Building At its HQ Named After Serena Williams and it’s Super Impressive! | PicVideo
Next articleLaTosha Brown: Black Voters Matter Co-Founder Receives Humanitarian Award
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Lavern Cox on 50th Birthday: ‘This Body Has Been Through So Much, Both Inside and Outside’

Social Heat

Kim K’s First Ex (Damon Thomas) Not Thrilled with Her 2018 Ecstasy Wedding Excuse Comments | WATCH

Social Heat

Chopper (MTV’s ‘Making the Band’) Busted for Sex Trafficking

Social Heat

PushaT on Old Beef with Drake and New Shots from Him on Jack Harlow Track | WATCH

Social Heat

Man Who Got Punched by Mike Tyson for ‘Annoying’ Him Has Extensive Criminal Record

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO