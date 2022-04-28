Thursday, April 28, 2022
How You Can Be Vegan And Still Be Absolutely Effing Fabulous! | WATCH

By Billie Jordan Sushine
How You Can Be Vegan And Still Be Absolutely F*cking Fabulous
*Dominique Side, known as Vegan Bae Dom around Houston Texas, is a music artist, CEO/Founder, and entrepreneur that has created a compassion-based business empire. From building a boutique vegan grocery store and clothing line, to operating an eco-friendly music studio and media complex, Dom is completely redefining the image of vegans and said:

“I’m huge on compassion. When I talk to people about transitioning to veganism, I talk about it as a lifestyle, it’s not a diet for me, it’s my entire life. I lead with compassion in all the decisions that I make. All of the purchases, the activities that I choose to do. By leading with compassion for other beings and the planet then I feel more fulfilled.”

She’s inspiring a revolution in eco-conscious living and can offer incredible insight on:

  • What brands she’s been working on the runway at red carpets and LA events
  • Explaining compassion-based lifestyles and the many choices that are involved
  • Looking at how she maintains the balance of luxury fashion, style, and veganism
  • Advice and tips for anyone thinking of making the transition to a vegan lifestyle
  • The benefits for the individual and for the collective of compassion-based choices
  • Her extraordinary journey as a female entrepreneur and music industry boss

Dominique encourages us all to take small steps to lower our impact but also understands it’s about making more accessibility to ethical consumerism for all.

Featured in Women’s Wear Daily, Authority Magazine, iHeartRadio, and on CBS, ABC, & NBC. She can share her unique story with your audience and add incredible content.

To learn more visit:https://www.vgnbaedom.com/ or https://www.vgnbaestudios.com/.

Source: George Savage | [email protected]

Billie Jordan Sushinehttp://www.BillieJordan.com

