Thursday, April 28, 2022
EURVideoNews: Mother Drops Infant from 2nd Floor Balcony!

By Fisher Jack
Mother Drops Infant from 2nd Story
Mother Drops Infant from 2nd Story – screenshot

*Here’s one of those stories that’ll make you scratch your head and ask WHY? We’re talking about the fact that a 6-month-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after he was dropped from a second-floor balcony in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Police said the infant was dropped from the balcony of a home on 51st Street in the Sunset Park section around 4:50 a.m.

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center with multiple scrapes, abrasions, and fractures to the left side of his body. The infant is in critical, but stable condition.

Fisher Jack

