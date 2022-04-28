Don’t Forget Brittney! She Remains Captive While Russia Frees Former U.S. Marine

*After the U.S. negotiated a deal with Russia for former US Marine TrevorReed to be released, people are curious about where WNBA star #BrittneyGriner is.

Reed was detained in Russia for three years. Now he is released and asking social media to bring light to Griner’s imprisonment in Moscow.

Biden tweeted about Reed’s release.

“Today, we welcome home Trevor Reed and celebrate his return to the family that missed him dearly. A former U.S. Marine, he is now free from Russian detention. I was delighted to be able to share with his family the good news about Trevor’s freedom.”

He talked about how eager he is to rescue other Americans in Russia in a follow-up tweet.

“I’m grateful for the work of many across our government. Trevor’s safe return is a testament to the priority we place on bringing home Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad.”

He hinted at Brittney Griner and another former U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan. Griner should be released soon. Her next expected hearing is May 19, and reports show that she will be held at least until then.

Brittney’s petition on Change.org grew to nearly 80,000 signers calling out the administration and others for not doing more to free the Phoenix Mercury center, according to SandraRose.com.

Griner’s petition is one of the fastest-growing petitions on Change.org’s site this year.

As we’ve previously reported, the 31-year-old was arrested upon her arrival at a Moscow airport in February. Officials say they found vape cartridges containing oil derived from the marijuana plant. She faces 10 years in prison if convicted.

Griner’s life partner, Cherelle Griner, expressed joy for Reed’s family in a post on Instagram.

One Twitter user wrote: “I’m so happy for Trevor Reed and his family! However, we need to do the same for Brittney Griner.”

“What about Brittney Griner, tho?” someone else tweeted.

“Brittney Griner couldn’t get in on the release???” asked a third.