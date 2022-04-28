Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend Shares Graphic Details About Blac Chyna Abusing Rob Kardashian

*Kris Jenner’s alleged boyfriend Cory Gamble testified this week in the Kardashian-Jenner case against Blac Chyna that he witnessed the former stripper’s violent side.

Gamble took the stand on Wednesday to testify against Chyna in her nearly $140 million lawsuit against the family for defamation, PEOPLE reports.

Gamble told the courtroom that he witnessed Chyna punch her baby daddy Rob Kardashian, whip him with an iPhone cord and threaten to kill him during an explosive 2016 fight.

Corey claims the altercation went down at Kylie Jenner’s house, where Rob and Chyna were living at the time.

“She started whipping it at him,” Gamble said. “She was hitting Rob and I got in the middle and got hit too. I had to try to get her attention on me so [Rob] could get his belongings and get out of the house. I could smell the alcohol on her.”

Gamble claims when Chyna saw Rob trying to leave, she picked up a patio chair and hurled it at him.

“She jumped on the back of him and punched him on the back of his head,” Corey testified. “She tried to get the small table to throw it at him but Rob was already in his car.”

Rob was able to drive away while Corey stayed behind to make sure Blac Chyna didn’t follow him in her own car.

“I asked her what was going on and she yelled that she hated him … she didn’t like him,” Corey explained. “She said, ‘Why would I like this fat f**ker if he wasn’t a part of this family?’”

Chyna is currently facing off with the Kardashians in court over her 2017 series “Rob & Chyna”. She claims the family used their power and influence to get the show canceled after the network agreed to a second season.

Chyna said on social media that the show’s cancellation “hurt [her] financially and emotionally.”

She further explained that she’s taking the Kardashian-Jenner family to court to “stand up for [her] legal rights and to be an example to [her] kids,” which also includes daughter Dream, whom she shares with Rob and son King Cairo, 9, with Kylie’s ex, Tyga.

“What they did was so wrong,” she tweeted on April 2. “I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done. At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too.”