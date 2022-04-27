‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ – A Convo with Bruce Smith and Ralph Farquhar | WATCH

*The Proud Family is back. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is streaming every Wednesday night on Disney+. Executive Producer Bruce Smith, creator of The Princess and the Frog, and Executive Producer Ralph Farquhar of the popular television series Moesha, starring singer and actor Brandy, and The Parkers starring comedian and actor Monique, teamed up once more to bring the updated version of The Proud Family into your living room.

The animated series, which originally graced screens nearly 20 years ago, keeps the focus on the main character Penny Proud and her everyday adventures navigating family life and friendships. The series addresses issues that families face every day, including societal biases, the complicated dynamics of friendship and racial issues.

Take for example a recent episode guest-starring Tiffany Haddish whose character is that of a homeless teacher. The debate surrounding teacher pay is an ongoing and unsettled issue for educators throughout the country.

“[That] episode stars Tiffiany Haddish who’s a rather stern schoolteacher who Penny discovers is homeless and in fact she is living in the school’s teachers lounge. That sort of highlights the problem we have with educators not being paid properly, etc., but we do it in a heartfelt, comical way if you will,” says Farquhar.

In addition to Penny Proud, expect to see the entire crew return to the series including Suga Mama, La Cienega and Michael, voiced by EJ Johnson, whose character is revamped to give a more authentic LBGTQ voice. This change, one of the biggest changes to the series, reflects the evolution within the LGBTQ community and media portrayal from 2001 to the current day.

The series also delves more into the family’s background to give the viewing audience a glimpse into the backstory of the characters they’ve come to know and love. Audiences will learn more about Suga Mama and where she was born and raised and why the relationship with her son, Proud is so contentious. Bruce Smith explains, “People are always asking about the relationship between Oscar and Suga Mama … why is it so continuous? There’s love there but we really dig into the back story of why Suga Mama is the way she is.” Smith adds that the show is not just a funny show but a show that has seeds of historical truths, substance and relevant topics that make for great family discussions.

When asked if there was a need to package the series to appeal to a broader audience – the answer was unequivocal NO. Series co-producer Ralph Farquhar explains.

“We are unapologetically black. We try to be very specific about that. But the truth is all families, all people go through the same thing… But, by grounding it in terms of our culture, it gives it an authenticity that you can’t find generally in the animated world in the portrayal of black folks. Oddly enough that was the case 20 or so years ago when this emerged and oddly enough there hasn’t been anything in its place since if you will. We don’t feel like we need to water down what we are doing to appeal to a broader audience. We feel like the broader audience is interested in this black family.“

The duo is making cultural strides off-screen as well by hiring two black female show directors; unicorns in business says, Smith.

“Ralph and I simply put them in the chair and said we got your back. Fail often, fail quick. No one can fire you. You will be here. For us that’s a real true version of setting you up for success.” Smith goes on to say: “We are made up of every nationality and each has a voice and I think that’s why our show tends to still feel very true and authentic.”

Bruce Smith and Ralph Farquhar are Hollywood veterans. For those interested in getting into the world of animation and creating your own series, here’s a bit of advice.

“It’s a very tough business and don’t expect me to buy your show. How about you jump into this business and earn your keep. How about you get into this business and polish up your skillset and learn what you are good at and get great at it. Then circle back with Ralph, circle back with Bruce and show us that you are in this business for the right reasons,” says Smith.

There you have it.

In addition to the Proud Family, Farquhar and Smith are working on several new animated and live-action projects coming soon that will span the spectrum of genres and races and blaze new trails as the flagship series The Proud Family. In the meantime, The Proud Family Louder and Prouder airs every Wednesday on Disney Plus. If you have not seen the new series tune in, each Wednesday night. It’s sure to make it onto your weekly DVR list.