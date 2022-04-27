Rick Ross Claims Women Don’t Fake Orgasms with Him | WATCH

*Rick Ross hit up The Breakfast Club recently to dish about building his brand and he also shared details about his sex life.

Ross claims no woman has ever faked an orgasm with him, as he explained to co-host Angela Yee.

“Imma tell you this. I can’t tell you what somebody did, but when Rozay in the zone … You can’t fake that mess they make for Rozay! That splash! You woulda thought the fire alarm come on the way that splash come out. You can’t fake that. You feel me? That’s what I look forward to,” the rapper shared.

He then asked Yee if she is a squirter. Check out what she had to say via the YouTube video below.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ross explained why he suddenly dipped out during an interview with The 85 South Show, as reported by Hip Hop DX. The rapper abruptly exited the interview midway through the conversation to use the restroom but never returned.

“I think I was really just in a zone,” he explained. “I was smoked out good and I was in a zone. When I’m in a zone and I get one of those money calls, I just ease out that muthafucka’. I’ma be honest, when I found out about it, it was already everywhere online.

Ross added, “I ain’t even realize it. I went to the bathroom, was on the phone and smoked one. You go outside and just leave. Them my lil’ homies too and it was a cool interview. We smoking and chilling and shit.”

Watch him explain it via the Instagram clip below.