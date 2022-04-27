Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Rick Ross Claims Women Don’t Fake Orgasms with Him | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
Rick Ross
Rick Ross (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beats by Dr. Dre)

*Rick Ross hit up The Breakfast Club recently to dish about building his brand and he also shared details about his sex life.

Ross claims no woman has ever faked an orgasm with him, as he explained to co-host Angela Yee.

“Imma tell you this. I can’t tell you what somebody did, but when Rozay in the zone … You can’t fake that mess they make for Rozay! That splash! You woulda thought the fire alarm come on the way that splash come out. You can’t fake that. You feel me? That’s what I look forward to,” the rapper shared. 

He then asked Yee if she is a squirter. Check out what she had to say via the YouTube video below.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ross explained why he suddenly dipped out during an interview with The 85 South Show, as reported by Hip Hop DX. The rapper abruptly exited the interview midway through the conversation to use the restroom but never returned.

“I think I was really just in a zone,” he explained. “I was smoked out good and I was in a zone. When I’m in a zone and I get one of those money calls, I just ease out that muthafucka’. I’ma be honest, when I found out about it, it was already everywhere online.

Ross added, “I ain’t even realize it. I went to the bathroom, was on the phone and smoked one. You go outside and just leave. Them my lil’ homies too and it was a cool interview. We smoking and chilling and shit.”

Watch him explain it via the Instagram clip below.

Previous articleDr. Fauci Says the US is OUT the Covid-19 Pandemic Phase
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

