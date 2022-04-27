Wednesday, April 27, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Lavern Cox on 50th Birthday: ‘This Body Has Been Through So Much, Both Inside and Outside’

By Fisher Jack
0

Laverne Cox - Getty
Laverne Cox – Getty

*Ahead of her 50th birthday next month, actress  Lavern Cox is reflecting on life. On Tuesday, the Orange Is the New Black star shared a sexy black and white video of herself to Instagram, wearing a cute lingerie set. Below the post, she wrote a lengthy caption about her life.

The award-winning star said, “In a little over a month on May 29th I turn 50 years old. It’s hard to believe I’m still alive, that I’m almost 5 decades old. This body has been through so much, both inside and outside: traumas, transition, classical ballet, successes, failures, abuse, injuries, healing, weight gain, weight loss, illness, pleasure, ecstasy. This body has been through a lot of negative self talk about it from me. I’ve been cruel, abusive, punitive in the ways in which I have talked to and treated to this body.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Twitter Goes Wild Over Usher’s Star-Studded Roller-Skating Event | WATCH

Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox

She went on to say, “Knowing the ways in which cis normative, white supremacist, misogynist, fatphobic, capitalist beauty standards make us devalue ourselves has not exempted me from internalizing those standards. There are some ways in which my body has changed as I’ve gotten older and grown into my womanhood that I love. There are other things I struggle to love. But it is my prayer that a day at a time I can actively participate in keeping this body healthy and strong as it ages. It is my prayer that a day at a time that I can let go of negative self-talk towards this body replacing that negative with affirming talk of this body’s resilience and beauty and how it’s gotten me through almost 50 years of some thangs of the thangs. Lol! Honey!! This is what comes up for me as a 49-year-old woman posting a video of myself in skimpy lingerie on Instagram…

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ – A Convo with Bruce Smith and Ralph Farquhar | WATCH

Previous articleRick Ross Claims Women Don’t Fake Orgasms with Him | WATCH
Next articleHere’s How 5G is Tackling Digital Inequity | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Lavern Cox on 50th Birthday: ‘This Body Has Been Through So Much, Both Inside and Outside’

Social Heat

Kim K’s First Ex (Damon Thomas) Not Thrilled with Her 2018 Ecstasy Wedding Excuse Comments | WATCH

Social Heat

Chopper (MTV’s ‘Making the Band’) Busted for Sex Trafficking

Social Heat

PushaT on Old Beef with Drake and New Shots from Him on Jack Harlow Track | WATCH

Social Heat

Man Who Got Punched by Mike Tyson for ‘Annoying’ Him Has Extensive Criminal Record

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO