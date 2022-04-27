Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Bloomberg Quicktake’s ‘How I Got Here’ with Chris Paul and Byron Allen | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
How I got here (Chris Paul & Byron Allen)*Bloomberg Quicktake’s new show “How I Got Here” hosted by 12-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Chris Paul airs on the streaming network Wednesdays at 8 P.M. EDT. In this interview-style show, Chris Paul sits down with some of the biggest names in business, sports and entertainment.

Throughout the episodes, Paul engages in conversation with each guest on their career journeys, inspiration and future plans. Episodes feature interviews with Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Phelps, NBA Owner and “Shark Tank” investor Mark Cuban, Media Mogul Byron Allen, Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown, NFL Star J.J. Watt and WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Airing tonight, Wednesday, April 27 at 8pm ET on Bloomberg Quicktake, Chris Paul visits Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios to hear how the ex-comic built a multimillion-dollar media empire that includes the Weather Channel. But, you know what? You can watch it right here and now on EURweb via the player below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Byron Allen Could Make History as NFL’s First Black Owner

