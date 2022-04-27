Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Here’s How 5G is Tackling Digital Inequity | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
5G
Verizon storefront displays the 5G network near Grand Central Terminal. (Photo by John Lamparski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

*Mobile carriers claim 5G technology is the preferred and most effective method to connect with everyone and everything.

As reported by Qualcomm, 5G is the 5th generation mobile network “meant to deliver higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more uniform user experience to more users,” the outlet writes. 

Here’s more from Forbes:

Still, reports estimate that nearly a quarter of Americans do not have access to a broadband connection. As recently as 2019, 40% of schools and 60% of healthcare facilities outside metropolitan areas lack broadband. Digital inequity is acute in rural areas compared to urban locations. The problem is worse in developing and underdeveloped countries, as over one-third of the world’s population is still offline. As the Harvard Business Review notes, “The inability to use the internet pushes access to many essential services out of reach. Often, this compounds other inequities and historical injustices.”

Per the report, “Fixed wireless access (FWA), or using wireless to deliver connections without the cost of laying cables to every home, is one option” to address digital inequity. FWA allows operators use to deliver ultra-high-speed broadband to suburban and rural areas.” 

OTHER NEWS: VIDEO: Texas Couple Use Handheld Massager to Whip Up Huge Piles Of Hidden Dirt in Car Carpet

Below are three reasons why operators are investing in 5G FWA, as reported by Forbes. 

  1. Governments worldwide have earmarked subsidies and instrumented programs to encourage broadband. The FCC in the U.S., for example, established the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) to award billions to construct and operate broadband networks in rural areas.
  2. 5G FWA is a valuable and cost-effective tool for delivering broadband even in underserved markets. It is an attractive alternative to wired connections like xDSL and cable. Broadband delivery via 5G FWA reduces the upfront cost and time needed to lay wired infrastructure. A Samsung report states that in a typical urban environment, 5G FWA, instead of installing the last-mile fiber, can reduce initial investments by 40%.
  3. 5G FWA can be a source of new revenue streams for operators. Using 5G to deliver broadband to consumer homes is a method to monetize the spending on the wireless spectrum. A 2020 study by analyst firm Foundry states that network operators now offer consumers flat pricing and no-overage plans. Low-cost unlimited internet plans should encourage people to use FWA broadband connections.

5G has reportedly been deployed in 60+ countries and counting.

Learn more about 5G here.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

