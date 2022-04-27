EUR VIDEO THROWBACK: ‘We Are the World’, Prince at Coachella, Beyonce in ‘Formation’, Ann Peebles (Watch)

*April 27th is an anniversary of sorts for three heavy hitting moments in music history, and one standout birthday.

On this day in 1985, “We Are the World” began its three-week stint at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard pop chart. The song, featuring everyone and their mama as the group USA for Africa, was produced by the maestro Quincy Jones and written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie. They were somehow able to corral the industry’s top stars (sans Prince) in a studio on the night of the Grammys that year, with just one rule demanded of the talent: “leave your ego at the door.” The charity song not only went on to raise over $63 million in humanitarian aid (most going to famine relief in Africa) it won three Grammys, one American Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, and is one of a handful of records to sell over 10 million units.

Lend a hand to life, below:

On this day in 2008, Princhella happened. Prince shocked the Coachella festival as a last minute addition and rocked not only his own hits and B-sides (like “Controversy,” “Little Red Corvette” and “Anotherloverholenyohead”), but classics from The Beatles, Radiohead, Sarah McLachlan, Santana and The B-52’s. He also hit ’em with hits from his stable of artists, like The Time’s “The Bird” and “Jungle Love,” and guest Sheila E’s “The Glamorous Life.”

Dig if you will, the video:

On this day in 2016, Beyonce launched her Formation tour in Miami. It was her first ever solo stadium outing and featured new tracks from her soon-to-be iconic album “Lemonade,” as well as new arrangements of several old hits.

Twirl on them haters, below:

Last but not least, singer Ann Peebles was born in Kinloch, Missouri on this day in 1947. Rooted in gospel music as member of her family’s group The Peebles Choir, and opening for the likes of Mahalia Jackson and the Soul Stirrers featuring Sam Cooke, Peebles went on to release several solo R&B hits in the 70s, like “Part Time Love,” “Pity the Fool” and her biggest selling record “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” the 1973 track famously sampled by Missy Elliott in the artist’s “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” in 1997.

Bring back sweet memories, below: