Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Cartoonists Association of Nigeria/CARTAN Elects New Executive

By Fisher Jack
CARTAN - Cartoonists-Association-of-Nigeria*After the Annual General meeting, held on Saturday 23rd April, members of the Cartoonists Association of Nigeria/CARTAN approved the new Executive to see the running of the association’s affairs, events and programs.

The new executive has as its president as Dada Adekola, ace Vanguard newspaper cartoonist. The handover was smooth as the former president and cartoonist as well Chief Cartoonist of Business Day and immediate previous President, Mike Asukwo, handed over reins of affairs to the new president with glowing tributes from members to him for a job well done. Before he handed over, Mike in his AGM opening remarks, gave an account of his stewardship and was glad to announce a vastly improved CARTAN and programs it has had and he would want to see women take up posts in the executive. He also implored the new executive to build on the successes of his tenure. He pointed out, how the Covid 19 pandemic disrupted things but CARTAN found ways to bounce back with online events and eventually physical attendance at events and meetings.

ARTAN-Zoon session – Business of Art – Nigerian Cartoonists and artists virtual diapora meeting

A Committee made up of established cartoonists, Adewale Adenle, TAYO Fatunla, and Modestus Ukeoma successfully mid-wifed the 2022 CARTAN election of the new executive transition. And beautiful was the air of peace-ableness that pervaded the whole process.

Dada Adekola recognizes that past administrations have performed remarkably well in advancing the progress of CARTAN and admitted that in every democratic organization such as CARTAN, a continuation of programs and at the same time a necessary shift in positions and administrative strategies, are inevitable, such as recognizing that the welfare and professional opportunities of/for CARTAN members should be at the core of our projects, especially in this age of dwindling newspaper business. Increased members’ participation on our social platforms with bi-monthly professional critique day, monthly media exploration day, and other activities. And revenue drive-through programming will be a priority.

CARTAN Executive – (Top left to Right) Dada Adekola, Victor Asowata, Jimoh Samsideen, (Bottom left to right) Onomroba Marvel Mudiaga, Francis Odupute, Segun Awosiyan—

The new CARTAN executive was sworn in by veteran cartoonist and animator, Adegboyega Adegbenro and they are, with Dada Adekola as President and include Secretary: Victor Asowata, Treasurer: Jimoh Samsideen (Splendid), Publication Editor: Francis Odupute, Membership Secretary: Segun Awosiyan and Online Editor: Onomroba Marvel Mudiaga.

Veteran cartoonist, Scholar, Art Historian, Painter, Curator, Art Critic, Dr. Dele Jegede, on behalf of the CARTAN Board of Trustees (BoT) of which he is a member, congratulated all members of CARTAN, the immediate past executive, and the new, Dada Adekola’s led executive for the change of baton that occurred. The board of Trustees also includes Ebun Aleshinloye and (Dr. Mrs) Oby Ezekwezili.

