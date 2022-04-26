Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Will Smith Still Hasn’t Apologized to Chris Rock for Slapping Him at Oscars

By Ny MaGee
Chris Rock and Will Smith

*Will Smith still hasn’t personally apologized to Chris Rock after slapping him at the 2022 Academy Awards last month according to Page Six. 

Per the outlet, Smith is currently on a “spiritual tour” of India amid the fallout from his infamous Oscars slap. During his “journey inward,” the veteran actor still hasn’t made time to personally reach out to Rock. 

As we previously reported, during the 94th Academy Awards, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke directed at Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved because she’s battling alopecia. The joke caused Will to sock Chris in the face out of anger, something he has since apologized for twice.

After the assault, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the biopic “King Richard.”

During his acceptance speech, he offered his apologies to the Academy for the incident involving Rock. Smith talked about being a “protector” and said, “I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse and have people talk people about you. In this business, you gotta have people disrespecting you. And you gotta smile and pretend that’s ok.”

A day after the Oscar slap, Smith posted a written apology on social media to Rock, which the comedian has yet to address.  

Smith has resigned from the Academy since the incident, and the organization banned him from attending the Oscars for 10 years. 

Academy President David Rubin said in a statement regarding the ban, “We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast.

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” Rubin concluded.

Meanwhile, Chris Rock said he will not speak about the incident unless he is paid. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

