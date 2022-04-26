Will Smith and Family on ‘Spiritual Tour’ in India After Oscars Slap

*Will Smith is said to be on a “spiritual tour” of India with his family amid the fallout from his Oscars slap.

Per Page Six, the trip is part of Smith’s vow to do “the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

According to theJasmineBrand, the Smith family getaway to India had been planned before Will slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars last month. An insider tells the outlet that “Will and Jada have taken the family on [a] vacation that was already planned…There had been talk of canceling [the trip] but Jada insisted.”

One insider tells Page Six, “Will’s ‘spiritual journey’ to India for yoga and meditation seems cynical and ridiculous, given that he hasn’t apologized personally to the one person he assaulted in front of millions.

“No amount of Namastes will make up for that.”

Several sources told People on Monday that Smith was “on a journey inward” in another country while American media continues to obsess over the Oscars slap.

During the 94th Academy Awards, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke directed at Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved because she’s battling alopecia. The joke caused Will to sock Chris in the face out of anger, something he has since apologized for twice. Smith has also resigned from the Academy since the slapping incident, and the organization banned him from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

Smith was reportedly spotted in Mumbai, India, on Saturday (Apr.23), and appeared to be in good spirits as he smiled for photos with fans, per theJasmineBrand.com.

A source tells the outlet that Will and Jada are “in agreement” that he “overreacted” at the Academy Awards in March. The insider shared, “It was in the heat of the moment and it was him [Will Smith] overreacting. He knows that, she [Jada] knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted.”

The insider added, “She doesn’t want to be the center of attention, she doesn’t want her husband being the center of attention. This was not how she saw the night going — no one did. He was winning one of the most important awards of his life and the entire night became about Will and Chris [and] neither of them wanted that. She hopes that they can move on.”