Tuesday, April 26, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Barack and Michelle Obama

Viola Davis on Criticism of Her Michelle Obama Portrayal: ‘Incredibly Hurtful’ | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*(CNN) — Viola Davis is aware that not everyone loves her portrayal of Michelle Obama in the Showtime series, “The First Lady.”

She told BBC News that it is “incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work” but comes with the territory.

“How do you move on from the hurt, from failure?” she said. “But you have to. Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance.”

Some on social media have criticized Davis for her performance, focusing on what they viewed as her exaggerated facial expressions.

Davis told the media outlet that “Critics absolutely serve no purpose. And I’m not saying that to be nasty either.”

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB: Viola Davis Mocked Over Her Michelle Obama Portrayal in Showtime Series

Viola Davis as Michelle Obama (Jackson Lee Davis-Showtime)
Viola Davis as Michelle Obama (Jackson Lee Davis-Showtime)

She said those critics feel like “you’re surrounded by people who lie to you and ‘I’m going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth'” which allows them to be “cruel.”

“But ultimately I feel like it is my job as a leader to make bold choices,” Davis said. “Win or fail it is my duty to do that.”

“The First Lady” also stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. It delves into the lives of the former first ladies.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleChristopher Schurr Named As Grand Rapids Cop Who Fatally Shot Patrick Lyoya | VIDEO
Next articleKevin Hart Raises $100M to Form New Banner
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Chopper (MTV’s ‘Making the Band’) Busted for Sex Trafficking

Social Heat

PushaT on Old Beef with Drake and New Shots from Him on Jack Harlow Track | WATCH

Social Heat

Man Who Got Punched by Mike Tyson for ‘Annoying’ Him Has Extensive Criminal Record

Social Heat

Damn Shame: Rapper Archie Eversole was Reportedly Shot in Face While Sleeping by Brother!

Social Heat

In Newly Revealed Messages Kris Jenner Called Blac Chyna ‘Stupid’ & ‘Ghetto’ As $300M Trial Begins

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO