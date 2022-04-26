Trina Says Her Explicit Lyrics Complicated Her Personal Life | VIDEO

*Rapper Trina was profiled on the recent episode of TV One’s original docu-series “UNCENSORED,” and revealed that her raunchy lyrics have complicated her love life over the years.

Trina dropped her debut album “Da Baddest Bi–h” in 2000, and rose to fame with hit singles such as “Da Baddest Bi–h,” “Pull Over,” and “Here We Go.” As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, Trina explained how potential partners couldn’t separate her rap persona from her real personality.

“The song is the streets, that’s what it is. But when I’m with you, it’s a whole different person. That’s the Katrina person. The song is my alter ego. You can lust and do all of those things with that, but when it comes to me, it has to be real,” she said.

Hear more from Trina about it via the YouTube clip below.

Trina never planned to be a rapper, but her longtime collaborator, rapper Trick Daddy, pushed her into the game.

Late last year, Trick and Trina’s morning show on Miami’s 99JAMZ was taken off the air, according to reports. As we reported at the time, the duo had been together since 2020 and even co-starred in “Love & Hip Hop: Miami”.

Watch the “Uncensored” clip with Trina below in which she talks about how she broke into the industry.

