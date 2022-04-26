Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Trina Says Her Explicit Lyrics Complicated Her Personal Life | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
Trina
Trina attends as WE tv celebrates the premiere of “Hustle & Soul” Season 3 on March 28, 2019 in Miami, Florida.
(March 27, 2019 – Source: Getty Images North America)

*Rapper Trina was profiled on the recent episode of TV One’s original docu-series “UNCENSORED,” and revealed that her raunchy lyrics have complicated her love life over the years.

Trina dropped her debut album “Da Baddest Bi–h” in 2000, and rose to fame with hit singles such as “Da Baddest Bi–h,” “Pull Over,” and “Here We Go.” As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, Trina explained how potential partners couldn’t separate her rap persona from her real personality. 

“The song is the streets, that’s what it is. But when I’m with you, it’s a whole different person. That’s the Katrina person. The song is my alter ego. You can lust and do all of those things with that, but when it comes to me, it has to be real,” she said. 

Hear more from Trina about it via the YouTube clip below. 

READ MORE: The UNdynamic Duo? – Trick Daddy and Trina Show Removed from Miami Radio

Trina never planned to be a rapper, but her longtime collaborator, rapper Trick Daddy, pushed her into the game. 

Late last year, Trick and Trina’s morning show on Miami’s 99JAMZ was taken off the air, according to reports.  As we reported at the time, the duo had been together since 2020 and even co-starred in “Love & Hip Hop: Miami”. 

Watch the “Uncensored” clip with Trina below in which she talks about how she broke into the industry.

The hit autobiographical series, UNCENSORED, explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. The series is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick, Jay Allen and Nikki Byles (Executive Producers) of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production and Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting.

Previous articleYolanda Adams & Serayah Star in ‘KINGDOM BUSINESS’ on BET+ Starting May 19 | WatchTrailer
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

