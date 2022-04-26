Kim K’s First Ex (Damon Thomas) Not Thrilled with Her 2018 Ecstasy Wedding Excuse Comments | WATCH

*Damon Thomas has one goal: reclaim his narrative. In an interview with VladTV, the award-winning songwriter and producer shared his side of the narrative of his brief marriage to #KimKardashian. He said he’s proud of Kim and her family, but also clarified that he had no knowledge or involvement in her allegedly being high on ecstasy when they eloped.

As you may already know, Damon is Kim’s first husband. The pair eloped in Las Vegas in 2000 and divorced in 2004. In addition to calling her blanket statement “irresponsible,” he also labeled her comments “unfair,” especially now that they both have children.

“I think it’s unfair to make those kinds of blanket statements because we have kids now. I have children. My kid goes to the same school her kid goes to, so imagine him when he has to deal with that at school.

He continued, “I think that she should be more responsible with those statements cause it was a lot more to that subject and those things. And I could go into that and blow up the spot but I wouldn’t.”

Damon added, “and I’ve been very responsible and not talking about what that marriage was or what it meant to me…because it happened in the past you can try to sweep it under the rug, but you don’t stay married to somebody or be with somebody for 4-5 years and it’s just based off of you getting high off of ecstasy, you know what I mean. That doesn’t make any sense at all.” Thoughts?

