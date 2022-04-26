Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Christopher Schurr Named As Grand Rapids Cop Who Fatally Shot Patrick Lyoya | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Christopher Schurr
*The chief of police in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Monday identified Christopher Schurr as the officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya earlier this month.

Lyoya’s shooting took place on April 4 after Schurr pulled him over for an allegedly unregistered license plate.

Rev. Al Sharpton calls for authorities to release the name of the police officer involved in Patrick Lyoya’s death

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Patrick Lyoya Shooting Witness: ‘I Knew it wasn’t Gonna End Well’ | VIDEO-of-Shooting

Patrick Lyoya (Photo via Ben Crump)
Police Chief Eric Winstrom previously declined to release Schurr’s name, arguing the city had a long-standing policy not to release the names of employees under investigation even as the officer’s name was circulating publicly. Winstrom said he decided to identify Schurr “in the interest of transparency, to reduce ongoing speculation, and to avoid any further confusion.”

Get more via the video report below

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: When Dirty Cops Get Promoted: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers

Fisher Jack

