Christopher Schurr Named As Grand Rapids Cop Who Fatally Shot Patrick Lyoya | VIDEO

*The chief of police in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Monday identified Christopher Schurr as the officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya earlier this month.

Lyoya’s shooting took place on April 4 after Schurr pulled him over for an allegedly unregistered license plate.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom previously declined to release Schurr’s name, arguing the city had a long-standing policy not to release the names of employees under investigation even as the officer’s name was circulating publicly. Winstrom said he decided to identify Schurr “in the interest of transparency, to reduce ongoing speculation, and to avoid any further confusion.”

