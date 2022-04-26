Atlanta Residents Speak Out After KKK Flyers Appear in Neighborhood | VIDEO

*A community in northwest Atlanta has reportedly been littered with flyers claiming to be from the Ku Klux Klan.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the flyers have appeared in numerous driveways, prompting the Atlanta Police Department to investigate the disturbing incidents.

“I just didn’t think it would happen in 2022 let alone in our neighborhood,” resident Andy Zirger said, per the report.

“It was really disheartening especially as a mom of two black boys. It really unsettled my nerves,” Lenice Williams said.

Atlanta Police are investigating after intimidating Ku Klux Klan flyers were distributed in one NW Atlanta neighborhood. Neighbors say they are disgusted and disheartened. @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/3zt2vv9F6l — Kaitlyn Pratt (@Fox5Kaitlyn) April 26, 2022

Per the report, people living in the Riverside community received a flyer saying the Ku Klux Klan is “here and here to stay.” The flyer also lists the types of people they do not like, such as “race traitors,” “mixed breeds” and “homosexuals”.

“We heard they went through our neighborhood and even neighborhoods nearby. It was midday, so they weren’t trying to be discrete,” Zirger said.

“Definitely not welcomed. Being a diverse community it’s not welcomed and not accepted,” Williams said.

“It frustrates me because I decided to move to Riverside for the sense of community, low crime and then to see something like that is so disheartening,” Williams said.

“You think you are taking steps in the right direction in the last couple of years in the last years and in the world, but this makes you think you took a step back 80 or 100 years,” Zirger said.

“There are a lot of people who think racism doesn’t exist or things don’t happen but it’s a reminder we have to be alert and aware of what’s going on around us because racism does exist,” Williams said.

Scroll up to watch the video report about the issue and hear more from the affected community.