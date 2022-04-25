When Dirty Cops Get Promoted: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers

*Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom is in charge of investigating Patrick Lyoya‘s shooting death at the hands of a Grand Rapids cop. Eye witness video of the unjustified use of deadly force makes it hard for Winstrom to ignore that standard operating procedures were not followed. Yet this wouldn’t be the first time Winstrom has ignored video evidence of a crooked cop in his midst.

Even though Winstrom has been police chief for less than eight weeks, his own record of civilian complaints includes excessive force, false arrest and verbal abuse as a cop in Chicago for more than 20 years. With a history like his, and connections to police corruption in Chicago revealed by the Department of Justice, Winstrom should never have been appointed police chief. Click the video above for more details about Winstrom’s civilian complaints and his connection to a disgraced former Chicago police officer.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.