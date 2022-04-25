Judge Lynn Toler and WEtv Launching Relationship Series ‘Commit or Quit’ on May 12 | WATCH

*New York, NY – Couples in crisis turn to the honorable Judge Lynn Toler for a life-altering decision to get married or break up for good in the new WE tv series, “Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler,” premiering Thursday, May 12 at 10pm on WE tv . In the eight, one-hour episodes, eight couples are under Judge Lynn Toler’s microscope. Secrets are exposed, core issues uncovered, and those closest to them give shocking testimony. When it’s all said and done, ultimately, it’s up to the Judge to have them…Commit or Quit! New episodes become available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday following their premiere on WE tv.

Each couple’s home will be installed with surveillance cameras, so Judge Lynn Toler will be able to monitor their every interaction, including the disagreements and the makeups. Through a combination of life experiences, judicial wisdom, street smarts, cutting-edge technology, and the sworn testimony of those closest to the couples, Judge Toler will carefully review each case (relationship) before revealing the ultimate verdict. For unhitched couples who “commit,” Judge Toler marries them on the spot and for those who “quit,” they break up for good. Married couples who “commit” will renew their vows, but for those who “quit,” Judge Toler will rule for divorce on the spot. She lets the couples know she is not here to play games but rather get to the bottom of each of their core issues and decide once and for all – Commit or Quit!

The couples who look for Judge Toler’s verdicts include:

London (37) and Andre (48) – Married 6 months

London and Andre met 7 years ago at a bar in Chicago. After a 5-year on-again, off-again love affair, the two lost touch and went years without speaking. Last year, feeling like he was getting older, Andre decided that it was time to settle down and believed London was the one. After surprising her in Las Vegas, Andre proposed, and in less than 2 weeks the two got married. Now, 6 months later, both are questioning if they made the right decision. The two can’t seem to get along long enough to fix their marriage, they’re easily annoyed with each other, and they fight over every little thing. London accuses Andre of deliberately doing/saying things to get under her skin while Andre doesn’t know how much more he can take of London’s hot-head personality. They need Judge Toler’s help NOW, before more damage is done.

Ayanna (46) and Brian (36) – Married 3 years

The couple met 4 years ago at a party. The two instantly hit it off and got married in a small ceremony. While they love each other very much, the two have had issues from the beginning, including: cultural differences, age gap, and lifestyle differences. They’ve also undergone fertility issues and aren’t sure if having a baby is in the picture for them. Ayanna and Brian desperately want to save their marriage, but they’re also willing to walk away for good if Judge Lynn feels like these unresolved feelings of resentment are too big to overcome.

Ashanti (25) and Christopher (37) – Dating Almost 2 Years

After snooping through each other’s phones, a year ago, they found messages/evidence of their partner communicating with the opposite sex. After taking a break and agreeing not to date anyone, Ashanti broke the agreement as payback. Now, buried under a mountain of mistrust on both parts, Ashanti and Chris are trying to rekindle the spark they once had, rebuild their relationship, and regain each other’s trust. They need Judge Toler’s help to decide if they truly have a future together, or if it’s time to let this relationship go for good.

Antoine (36) and Kieyesia (41) – 6 Years Dating

Antoine and Kieyesia met on social media when Antoine slid into her DMs 6 years ago and the two have been together ever since. Unfortunately, the relationship has been anything but smooth. Antoine’s ex-fiancé, and mother of his child, continues to butt into their relationship. On top of all of the baby mama drama, Antoine’s social media persona is a source of contention for Kieyesia and she doesn’t like that she is completely absent from his world. He thinks she isn’t on his level and after 6 years of dating, both are starting to wonder if their relationship has a future. Unable to pull the trigger themselves, they need Judge Toler to come in and decide as neither are willing to go another 6 years stuck in the same place.

“Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler” is produced for WE tv by Thinkfactory Media, an ITV America company, and executive produced by Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Tim Cohen-Laurie, Vanessa Butler and Brad Hurtado. Executive Producers for WE tv are EVP of Development and Original Programming, Lauren P. Gellert, SVP of Original Programming and Development, David Stefanou and VP of Development, Angela Molloy.

About Judge Lynn Toler

Judge Lynn received her bachelor’s degree in English and American Literature from Harvard University in 1981 and her Doctorate in Law from The University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1984. At 33, she was elected judge of The Cleveland Heights Municipal Court and served there for more than 8 years. Currently, Judge Lynn is a co-host on WE tv’s Marriage Bootcamp. Judge Lynn’s Audio Course, That Conversation, The Art of Communicating in Relationships lives on Himalaya.com. Judge Lynn began her television career in 2001 when she became the host of the nationally syndicated television show, Power of Attorney. In 2006, Judge Lynn became the host of the nationally syndicated television show, Divorce Court and remained there until 2020. Judge Toler is the author of several books. Judge Lynn is actively engaged in both local and national initiatives to prevent domestic violence through her work as a board member on Bloom365.org. She is also an advocate for mental health awareness and supports The Whole Brother Mission, an organization committed to providing mental health access to black men. Judge Toler has been married to Eric Mumford since April,1989. She has two sons and four stepsons.

About WE tv

With compelling, can’t miss unscripted shows, WE tv’s programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on-demand, and social media, embracing how today’s digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community. Further building on this mission, current WE tv originals are now available to stream on WE tv’s sister platform, ALLBLK. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister networks include AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and streamers Acorn TV, ALLBLK, AMC+, Shudder and Sundance Now.

