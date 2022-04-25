Monday, April 25, 2022
New Jersey Teacher Saves 3rd Grader Choking On Bottle Cap | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
*A New Jersey teacher has gone viral over a clip showing her saving the life of a third-grader who was choking on a water bottle cap.

The incident occurred at East Orange Community Charter School, where veteran educator JaNiece Jenkins has been working for the last five years. As reported by Because of The We Can, one of her third-graders apparently attempted to open the bottle with his teeth and got the cap got lodged in his throat. Realizing he couldn’t get it out, he ran directly to Jenkins for help. 

Jenkins quickly sprang into action and potentially save the child’s life.

The entire ordeal was caught on camera, which you can watch via the YouTube clip above.

OTHER NEWS: EURVideoNews: Brian Stelter on Why CNN+ Service was Shutdown | WATCH

“I didn’t really think, I just acted. I saw he needed help and I just sprung into action to help him. He couldn’t breathe, his face was pretty pale and he had a look of desperation on his face…He ran to me and couldn’t talk so he was pointing to his throat. Then I just went to deliver the Heimlich maneuver and luckily it popped out and he was OK,” recalled Jenkins, who is trained in basic first aid and CPR. She was able to perform the Heimlich maneuver on the child to dislodge the cap. 

“This situation could have had a tragic outcome. As a school community, we are so grateful to and proud of Ms. Jenkins. Instead of freezing and panicking, she recalled what she learned in CPR training and used those skills to save a life,” said Principal Tracey Watkins. 

“Once he was safe, I got him to the nurse and I felt 100% better. Then my emotions got the best of me in hindsight thinking of what could’ve happened. Thank God, I was able to do what I did. This is the first time I ever did the (Heimlich maneuver) for real. I’m glad it worked,” said Jenkins.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

