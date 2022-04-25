Six Drought Friendly Ways to Deep Clean This Spring

*Sacramento – For many Californians, spring represents a time of new beginnings. The tradition of spring cleaning gives residents the chance to renew their homes and reach areas that aren’t regularly touched. As you start to refresh your space, it is important to remember that California has just recorded its driest January and February in more than 100 years and implementing drought-friendly ways to deep clean should be a top priority.

California’s Save Our Water program encourages everyone to continue water-saving habits as residents work together to end the drought. Water conservation efforts are ongoing and critical to saving the state’s water supply.

“California is in a severe drought. January and February were the driest we’ve experienced in 100 years and it’s imperative that we practice water conversation daily as we look to spring and summer,” said Maurice Chaney, a spokesperson for Save Our Water. “Spring cleaning is the perfect opportunity to discover new methods to deep clean while doing your part to save our state’s water. The habits you develop now can become part of your lifestyle to help us get out of this drought.”

Water is essential for cleaning but can be wasted if not used effectively. The Save Our Water program is providing six tips to consider as you deep clean this spring.

Waiting for the water to heat up? Use a bucket to catch running water that isn’t at your desired temperature to repurpose later while cleaning other areas of your home. This will help avoid excessive waste. Pay close attention to the amount of water you’re using to dilute cleaning solutions when washing surface areas such as countertops and floors. The ratio of water to the solution is important to properly clean and not be wasteful. Vacuum ledges, windowsills, baseboards, and door frames and dust your ceiling fans, blinds, and areas above cabinets, as opposed to wiping them down with water. Skip pre-rinsing dirty dishes and fill your sink with a few inches of soapy water to soak them, instead of washing them with running water. If available, use a dishwasher and run full loads only. When cleaning your bathroom, place a drop of food coloring in the toilet tank to easily identify if you have a leak. If any color shows up in the bowl after 10 minutes, you have a leak- possibly from a worn toilet flapper or fill valve. Spring cleaning the car too? Be sure to use a bucket and sponge or invest in products that allow you to wash your car without using water.

Cleaning is a consistent chore that is necessary for the maintenance and upkeep of our homes and environments. Applying these drought-friendly spring-cleaning tips and checking for household leaks year-round can go a long way in having a positive impact on California’s water supply. Make water conservation a part of your daily life to ensure California’s future, and make our water last. For more water conservation resources and tips, please visit saveourwater.com.

About Save Our Water

Save Our Water is a statewide, water conservation program created in 2009 by the Department of Water Resources. The program aims to make water conservation a daily habit among all Californians.

source: lagrant.com