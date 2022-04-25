Monday, April 25, 2022
Late Singer George Michael to Narrate Documentary About His Personal Life

George Michael
Singer George Michael poses at the “George Michael: A Different Story” Photocall during the 55th annual Berlinale International Film Festival on February 16, 2005, in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

*The late-great George Michael will narrate a documentary about his personal life that will premiere in theaters this summer.

The singer-songwriter was “heavily involved and dedicated” in the production “George Michael Freedom Uncut,” making it “an incredibly special posthumous release and a poignant and moving tribute to his legacy,” reads the movie’s press release, per EW.

The new documentary was narrated and co-directed by Michael before his death in 2016. The project will be released in theaters worldwide three days before his birthday on June 22.

According to the report, the documentary features interviews with Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Ricky Gervais, Liam Gallagher, James Corden, Mary J. Blige, and the supermodels who appeared in the singer’s infamous “Freedom! ’90” music video: Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Tatjana Patitz, and Linda Evangelista.

“The film is George’s final work,” Michael’s friend David Austin, who co-directed the film, said in a statement. “Narrated by George himself, it is the complete story.”

Per the report, the doc will include never-before-seen firsthand footage as well as personal archival footage. It will also give fans a glimpse into Michael’s relationship with his first love, Anselmo Feleppa, who died of HIV complications in 1993.  

“George Michael was an inspiring artist whose story deserves to be shared on the big screen globally,” said Tom Mackay, president of premium content at Sony Music Entertainment. “In honour of George’s birthday this June, we are thrilled to be working with David Austin and our partners at Trafalgar Releasing to bring fans unprecedented access to his extraordinary life both on and off stage.”

“We are proud to be bringing George Michael’s final work to the big screen in this global cinema event,” added Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing. “As an artist whose music continues to resonate across generations, this event will be a fitting tribute to George’s life and career, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate communally in cinemas worldwide.”

