Lizzo Announces The Special Tour – Special Guest Latto | VIDEOs

*3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified artist Lizzo is fresh off the release of her anthemic new single “About Damn Time,” available now via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records. Now, the superstar is continuing the launch of her new era by announcing The Special Tour; extensive North American arena dates with support from special guest, Atlanta rapper Latto. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 23rd in Sunrise, FL and runs through November with stops including New York City on October 2nd and Los Angeles on November 18th, full routing is available below. Fans who pre-save/pre-add Lizzo’s upcoming SPECIAL album HERE will receive early access to purchase tour tickets. Public on-sale will begin Friday, April 29th at 10am local time on ticketmaster.com.

American Express® Card Members will have first access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 26 at 10am local time through Thursday, April 28 at 10pm local time. Lizzo has been a longtime partner of American Express, celebrating Pride with the brand in June 2019 and closing out the 2021 season of American Express UNSTAGED with an epic performance for Card Members in Miami last December. From early ticket access to exclusive artist merch, to innovations like wearable payment technology at music festivals, American Express is always focused on making your experience with music better #withAmex.

As the official wireless partner for The Special Tour, Lizzo and T-Mobile are teaming up to bring T-Mobile customers access to stage-front pit and awesome lower bowl tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even at sold-out shows! Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first-day prices – just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/music.

The Special Tour

North America 2022

September 23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

September 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

New single “About Damn Time” heralds Lizzo’s highly-anticipated upcoming album SPECIAL, due July 15th with pre-orders available now HERE. Lizzo has already had a packed 2022 with a double duty hosting and performance gig on Saturday Night Live, and visits to NBC’s The TODAY Show and CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden, the latter of which saw Lizzo teasing “About Damn Time” by giving fans an exclusive first listen (watch HERE), followed by an “80s v Today Dance Bop Riff-Off” (watch below). Lizzo can also currently be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s #1 reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, streaming now exclusively via Prime Video.

Lizzo recently added “fashion entrepreneur” to her multi-hyphenate career by joining forces with parent company Fabletics, Inc. for the launch of her revolutionary new shapewear brand, YITTY. Named after her childhood moniker and based on the principles of self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless, everyday wear, the game-changing, size-inclusive brand marks an industry first: no-shame, smile-inducing shapewear designed for all body types, with sizes ranging from size 6X to XS. For more information, please visit yitty.fabletics.com/splash.

ABOUT LIZZO

A 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, rapper, actress, and so much more, Lizzo has shifted the sound, soul, and spirit of popular music and culture. 2019’s now-classic, RIAA platinum-certified debut album, CUZ I LOVE YOU, bowed at #4 on the Billboard 200, fueled in part by such history-making hits as the platinum-certified “Tempo (Feat. Missy Elliott),” the 2x platinum “Juice,” the 4x platinum “Good As Hell,” and the 7x platinum “Truth Hurts.” The latter of which ascended to #1 on Billboard’s “Hot 100,” affirming Lizzo as only the third female rapper to top the chart without a featured artist, as well as the first black solo female R&B singer to claim the top spot since 2012. “Truth Hurts” dominated the chart for seven weeks, further making history as the longest-running #1 by a solo female rap artist ever. Named by Rolling Stone as one of the “500 Greatest Songs Of All Time,” “Truth Hurts” went on to earn a 2020 GRAMMY® Award for “Best Pop Solo Performance,” with CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) receiving that year’s GRAMMY® for “Best Urban Contemporary Album” and “Jerome” earning “Best Traditional R&B Performance.”

Crowned 2019’s “Entertainer of the Year” by both TIME and Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo has adorned the covers of countless publications around the globe, spanning Rolling Stone, Billboard, Elle, British Vogue, and many more. Among her many unforgettable TV appearances, Lizzo has lit up the stage at the American Music Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, the BET Awards, Saturday Night Live, and an epic opening performance at the GRAMMYs, to name just a few. Expanding her imprint and influence across media, Lizzo lent her voice to the 2019 animated film, UglyDolls, and joined Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Cardi B in the all-star cast of that same year’s critically acclaimed Hustlers.

Lizzo maintained this unstoppable momentum on 2021’s RIAA gold-certified “Rumors (Feat. Cardi B)” and is now set to create her biggest, boldest, and brightest revolution thus far with her massively anticipated second full-length offering SPECIAL for Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records, due July 15th. ]

