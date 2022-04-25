Monday, April 25, 2022
HomeNews
News

DMC, David Banner Talk Jack Harlow’s Success in Hop Hop: ‘White Privilege’ | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow attends the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

*Rappers DMC and David Banner are weighing on the success of white rappers like Jack Harlow.

Their comments come as Harlow scores his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with the single, “First Class.”

“White people in the world are propped up on everything,” said Banner when TMZ caught up with him at LAX on Friday, Complex reports. 

Banner was then asked if white hip-hop stars such as Harlow, Eminem, Macklemore, and the late Mac Miller benefit from white privilege in the hip-hop game. Check out his comments in the YouTube clip below.

OTHER NEWS: Black DJ Responds After Falsely Accused of ‘Blackface’ Performance at Charity Event

“White people’s whiteness is a benefit to them everywhere in the world. Systematic racism is all over the world, so of course! Even the so-called good white people know that white supremacy and know the way dark-skinned people are treated that them being white helps them,” Banner continued. 

“So as much as they don’t want to see Black people die in the middle of the street, they know that white supremacy benefits them. So of course! I think he would tell you that. It don’t matter what you do. If white people run the structures, it’s gonna benefit them,” he said. 

Meanwhile, DMC of the iconic hip-hop group Run-DMC tells TMZ that “art doesn’t have a color.”

While speaking outside of a recording studio in NYC on Friday (April 22), the music star seemed to dismiss the “white privilege” theory. 

“People are ignorant,” he told TMZ. “People like his music, so his music is gonna do something for him. Art doesn’t have a color. The art succeeds where politics and religion fails. So stop being bigoted, stop being prejudiced and stop being biased and let’s come together to make the world better for everybody.”

Hear more from DMC on the issue via the clip below:

Previous articleChopper (MTV’s ‘Making the Band’) Busted for Sex Trafficking
Next article50 Cent Says Snoop Dogg’s ‘Murder Was the Case’ Series Canceled at Starz
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Chopper (MTV’s ‘Making the Band’) Busted for Sex Trafficking

Social Heat

PushaT on Old Beef with Drake and New Shots from Him on Jack Harlow Track | WATCH

Social Heat

Man Who Got Punched by Mike Tyson for ‘Annoying’ Him Has Extensive Criminal Record

Social Heat

Damn Shame: Rapper Archie Eversole was Reportedly Shot in Face While Sleeping by Brother!

Social Heat

In Newly Revealed Messages Kris Jenner Called Blac Chyna ‘Stupid’ & ‘Ghetto’ As $300M Trial Begins

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO