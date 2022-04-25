DMC, David Banner Talk Jack Harlow’s Success in Hop Hop: ‘White Privilege’ | VIDEO

*Rappers DMC and David Banner are weighing on the success of white rappers like Jack Harlow.

Their comments come as Harlow scores his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with the single, “First Class.”

“White people in the world are propped up on everything,” said Banner when TMZ caught up with him at LAX on Friday, Complex reports.

Banner was then asked if white hip-hop stars such as Harlow, Eminem, Macklemore, and the late Mac Miller benefit from white privilege in the hip-hop game. Check out his comments in the YouTube clip below.

“White people’s whiteness is a benefit to them everywhere in the world. Systematic racism is all over the world, so of course! Even the so-called good white people know that white supremacy and know the way dark-skinned people are treated that them being white helps them,” Banner continued.

“So as much as they don’t want to see Black people die in the middle of the street, they know that white supremacy benefits them. So of course! I think he would tell you that. It don’t matter what you do. If white people run the structures, it’s gonna benefit them,” he said.

Meanwhile, DMC of the iconic hip-hop group Run-DMC tells TMZ that “art doesn’t have a color.”

While speaking outside of a recording studio in NYC on Friday (April 22), the music star seemed to dismiss the “white privilege” theory.

“People are ignorant,” he told TMZ. “People like his music, so his music is gonna do something for him. Art doesn’t have a color. The art succeeds where politics and religion fails. So stop being bigoted, stop being prejudiced and stop being biased and let’s come together to make the world better for everybody.”

Hear more from DMC on the issue via the clip below: