Dark and Lovely and Storm Reid Host Virtual Masterclass on ‘A Black Girl’s Guide to Mentorship’

*Dark & Lovely’s virtual Masterclass, A Black Girl’s Guide To Mentorship, is taking place TODAY, April 25th at 5:30 pm ET, and there’s still time to register HERE for the event.

Per press release, the event will be hosted by Symone Sanders, author, advocate and host of the upcoming show, SYMONE on MSNBC and MSNBC’s streaming platform, Peacock. Dark & Lovely Brand ambassador, actress and producer, Storm Reid will offer key advice and takeaways for young Black women who are navigating their academic and career journeys, alongside NAACP Chief Strategy Officer, Yumeka Rushing. There will also be a musical set by DJ Kiss along with prizes and giveaways.

The event is open to everyone and free of charge.

“Throughout my life, I have been lucky enough to have mentors that have guided me and been a consistently present support to help me get to where I am today,” said Reid. “I’m so excited to join Dark & Lovely in hosting this event to help share the importance and ability to create a shared community and support system for all of our journeys, especially as young Black females.”

OTHER NEWS: Megan The Stallion Tells ALL Regarding 2020 Shooting in Emotional Interview w/Gayle King | WATCH

A Black Girl’s Guide to Mentorship will address topics such as: “how to get a mentor,” “how to be a great mentee,” “goal setting,” “time management,” “intention setting” and more, while creating space for attendees to share their experiences and connect. Participants will also enjoy surprise giveaways throughout the session courtesy of Dark & Lovely, per press release.

“With the Building Beautiful Futures mentorship masterclass series, we aim to inspire and uplift the next generation of Black female leaders,” commented Erica Culpepper, General Manager, Dark & Lovely. “Now more than ever, young Black women are in need of actionable support that can propel them forward.”

Launched in January 2022, the Building Beautiful Futures initiative was developed to help bring educational and career equity to Black, female college students and young professionals through scholarships, mentorship and career coaching opportunities. As part of this initiative, Dark & Lovely has partnered with The NAACP Youth & College Division to provide four-year scholarships of $10,000 per year for young Black women pursuing four-year degrees. Applications for the Building Beautiful Futures scholarships are now open through May 20, 2022. Apply here.

“The NAACP prides itself in supporting the enhancement of the lives of the Black community,” said Rushing. “Recent events highlighted in public, such as the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, further push the necessity for higher education among young Black women. Through our partnership with Dark & Lovely, the NAACP Youth and College Division takes pride in aiding the achievements of our scholarship recipients throughout their undergraduate matriculation. I’m honored to be a part of such monumental influence for the betterment of Black women’s success.”