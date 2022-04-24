Sunday, April 24, 2022
Rick Ross to Climb Mount Kilimanjaro in 2024 | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Rick Ross
*Rick Ross is busy preparing to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in 2024. The rapper revealed this during an interview with the Full Send Podcast, where he was talking about his future plans. But why is he not climbing this year, or next year? He has a ready answer.

“For the rest of this year I’m getting ready, prepared mentally,” he explained. “Next year I get prepared physically.”

He added that he believed when he put his heart to something, he could do anything.

“I make my mind up, it’s not really that big. I just gotta get it done. And what you gotta realize, if you notice I said 2024. So for the rest of this year, I’m getting prepared mentally, next year I get prepared physically.”

On a light note, he also said he would need someone to climb the mountain alongside him to carry his wings. This is according to HipHop DX.

Ross, 46, was once a correctional officer in the 1990s, specifically between 1995 and 1997. During the interview, he also stated his experience during that time. He explained why he never worked in prisons while in law enforcement.

“I didn’t really get to make it to the prison, because you gotta go through training and all that and I didn’t last long,” he said. “I lasted four months before they said…I was a little tardy.”

But why did he pursue that kind of job?

“One of my big homies had just got in trouble, and a lot of people…a lot of things were going on. He just suggested it,” he said, before adding that he hated the job because everything you had to do involved running and jogging.

“The horrendous paycheck amounted to 500 bucks like every two weeks,” he said.

After his unpleasant experience there, he considered a career as a firefighter. However, this didn’t quite work out. He also joked about it, imagining what he would have looked like as a firefighter

“You would probably burn like a f**king piece of chicken,” he said. 🙂

