Most Americans Want Mask Mandates For Planes, Trains and Public Transportation: Poll

*A new poll shows most #Americans want people to wear masks on planes, trains and other forms of public transportation.

Mask on, mask off? Back then, they didn’t want them. Now they’re protecting them, and they want to keep them. Since mask mandates have been implemented, people have been going back and forth between whether or not they want them to be required.

Well, according to a new poll, most Americans want them, at least on transportive vehicles and aircraft. The poll was conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Relations Affairs Research, and in it, they found 56 percent of Americans prefer having mask mandates on planes, trains and public transportation. Twenty-four percent were against mask mandates for those locations, and 20 percent said they were neutral on the matter.

CBS News reports the poll was conducted from Thursday to Monday, right before a federal judge in Florida blocked a national mandate on airplanes and mass transit.

The poll also included information on people’s political viewpoints on the issue. Eighty percent of Democrats favored a mask mandate, while 5 percent of Dems opposed it. For Republicans, 45 percent were against masks being required, and 33 percent were in favor. Twenty-two percent said they didn’t care.

