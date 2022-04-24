Sunday, April 24, 2022
HomeDiasporaAfrica
Africa

Blast at Illegal Oil Refinery in Nigeria Kills 100+ of People, Including Children | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*(CNN) — Women and children are among the scores of people killed in an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in a border town in southern Nigeria, authorities say.

“The fire occurred in an illegal bunkering site situated at the boundary between Rivers State and Imo State,” the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) said in a statement sent to CNN on Sunday.

It said the fire had led “to the death of men, women and children in the hundreds,” adding that the remains of some victims “were burnt beyond recognition.”

According to local media reports, emergency response teams have counted 109 bodies, while others remain missing.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB:Russell Wilson and Ciara Selling Their Stunning Seattle Lakefront Crib for $36 Million! | LOOK

Nigerian Oil refinery blast (Rivers NSCDC)
Nigerian Oil refinery blast (Rivers NSCDC)

In October last year, 25 people, including children, were killed in a blast at an illegal refinery in Rivers State, one of Nigeria’s top oil-producing areas.

Oil theft and artisanal refining of crude oil is a common practice in the country’s delta region. The practice involves boiling crude oil to extract fuel which contributes to the pollution in the region.

Government figures released last year and reported on by Nigerian media found that more than 400,000 barrels of crude oil are being lost to theft each day.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleMegan Thee Stallion Talks 2020 Shooting for FIRST Time on TV with Gayle King | WATCHSneakPreview
Next articleCops Step in to Protect Michelle Williams from an Obsessed Ex | WatchClip
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

PushaT on Old Beef with Drake and New Shots from Him on Jack Harlow Track | WATCH

Social Heat

Man Who Got Punched by Mike Tyson for ‘Annoying’ Him Has Extensive Criminal Record

Social Heat

Damn Shame: Rapper Archie Eversole was Reportedly Shot in Face While Sleeping by Brother!

Social Heat

In Newly Revealed Messages Kris Jenner Called Blac Chyna ‘Stupid’ & ‘Ghetto’ As $300M Trial Begins

Social Heat

‘It’s About to Go Down’ Says Benzino Who Calls 50 Cent ‘First 6ix9ine/Hip-Hop Rat’ | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO