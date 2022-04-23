You Knew This was Coming: Tyson Punchee Lawyers Up – Claiming Excessive Force

*It looks like the passenger who got socked in the face by Mike Tyson is trying to get some coins out of the boxing legend.

According to the latest updates on the airline beat down, the man Mike Tyson repeatedly punched on a JetBlue plane has lawyered up, and possibly looking to file a lawsuit. Attorney Matt Morgan from Morgan & Morgan, who reps Melvin Townsend III, tells @tmz_tv, “Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial.” He goes on to say, “At a certain point, Mr. Tyson clearly became agitated by an overly excited fan and began to strike him in an excessive manner. This situation could have been avoided simply by contacting the flight attendant. Our client denies throwing a water bottle prior to being struck by Mr. Tyson.”

As it was previously reported, Mr. Townsend was captured goofing around Mike Tyson as the boxer tried to relax before taking off to Miami. However, Tyson’s team told TMZ Townsend had thrown a water bottle at Tyson, before Mike unleashed on him. Townsend was left bloodied and claims he suffered what appear to be minor injuries from the punches. Although he declined to press charges at the time and both he and Tyson were free to leave after the incident, it now looks like may have other plans. Attorney Morgan says, “To state the obvious, as one of the greatest fighters of all time, Mr. Tyson should have exercised greater restraint before using his hands on an overly excited fan.”

