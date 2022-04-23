Saturday, April 23, 2022
HomeNews
News

New Tennessee Bill Requires Drunk Drivers to Pay Child Support if Parents Killed | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*Tennessee is cracking down on drunk drivers and giving them more than just a prison sentence for fatal crashes caused by their incompetence!

According to (news outlet) WGCL, the state has passed a bill requiring someone convicted of vehicular homicide due to intoxication to pay child support if they kill a parent.

The Bill was introduced following a tragic case where Janet Hinds fatally struck police officer Nicholas Galinger as a result of driving while intoxicated.

Although Hinds fled the scene, footage from the bar she visited that night, showed that she consumed 5 drinks. Galinger’s family and two children requested $50 Million in their wrongful death suit and it appears that the state understands.

The money will be used to care for the children. House Bill 1834, will assure that other children forced to face this kind of tragedy, will be taken care of monetarily by the person who causes it. Thoughts?

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Aretha Franklin the Queen of Soul Should be Honored with A Statue in the City of Detroit

Previous articleESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Against Colin Kaepernick NFL Comeback | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

PushaT on Old Beef with Drake and New Shots from Him on Jack Harlow Track | WATCH

Social Heat

Man Who Got Punched by Mike Tyson for ‘Annoying’ Him Has Extensive Criminal Record

Social Heat

Damn Shame: Rapper Archie Eversole was Reportedly Shot in Face While Sleeping by Brother!

Social Heat

In Newly Revealed Messages Kris Jenner Called Blac Chyna ‘Stupid’ & ‘Ghetto’ As $300M Trial Begins

Social Heat

‘It’s About to Go Down’ Says Benzino Who Calls 50 Cent ‘First 6ix9ine/Hip-Hop Rat’ | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO