New Tennessee Bill Requires Drunk Drivers to Pay Child Support if Parents Killed | VIDEO

*Tennessee is cracking down on drunk drivers and giving them more than just a prison sentence for fatal crashes caused by their incompetence!

According to (news outlet) WGCL, the state has passed a bill requiring someone convicted of vehicular homicide due to intoxication to pay child support if they kill a parent.

The Bill was introduced following a tragic case where Janet Hinds fatally struck police officer Nicholas Galinger as a result of driving while intoxicated.

Although Hinds fled the scene, footage from the bar she visited that night, showed that she consumed 5 drinks. Galinger’s family and two children requested $50 Million in their wrongful death suit and it appears that the state understands.

The money will be used to care for the children. House Bill 1834, will assure that other children forced to face this kind of tragedy, will be taken care of monetarily by the person who causes it. Thoughts?

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Aretha Franklin the Queen of Soul Should be Honored with A Statue in the City of Detroit