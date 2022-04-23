Saturday, April 23, 2022
Russell Wilson and Ciara Selling Their Stunning Seattle Lakefront Crib for $36 Million! | LOOK

By Fisher Jack
Russell & Ciara Seattle Lakefront Home
Photo via Windermere

*Russell Wilson and Ciara have decided to sell their stunning lakefront home in Seattle now that the NFL QB has been traded to the Denver Broncos. The home is going for $36 million, according to a report by PEOPLE. The 6-bedroom, 5¼-bathroom estate sits on two acres and has been listed by Windermere Real Estate.

The glamorous mansion is just meters away from Lake Washington and provides a perfect view of the city’s skyline as well as stunning views of the lake.

The home was built in 2007. It has amenities such as a yoga studio, a professional gym, a play structure, and a sports court. A dock was constructed there three years ago. There is also a double Jet Ski lift, according to People.

Russell & Ciara Seattle Lakefront Home
Photo via Windermere

The property also terraced gardens where the family can find quiet areas or entertain guests in the heart of nature. But that’s not all; an expansive grassed area is also there as a favorite family spot where children can run around all day.

Inside the house is no less impressive; the moment you step in, you are greeted with a dramatic spiral staircase and chandelier. This alone lets you know you have arrived, whether you are a resident or guest.

The kitchen also provides fantastic water views, just like most other rooms, and we suspect it must always be so welcoming for the chefs when they step in to whip up delicious meals.

Some of the stand-out features include a giant walk-in pantry and double oven, plus a full island covered with modern, black skylights. The main bedroom has an ornate fireplace with a lovely, romantic dark color scheme. A spacious sitting area is designed to offer the perfect spot to have breathtaking views of the lake and trees.

Embed from Getty Images

Fisher Jack

