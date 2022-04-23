Aretha Franklin the Queen of Soul Should be Honored with A Statue in the City of Detroit

(Detroit, MI) – Around the United States in different locations, you can see statues of musical icons in their hometowns or cities where they have made a major impact. Musical legends like Elvis Presley (Tupelo, Memphis, Las Vegas, etc.), Louis Armstrong (New Orleans), Billie Holiday (Baltimore), Ray Charles (Albany), James Brown (Augusta), Jimi Hendrix (Seattle), and Michael Jackson (Las Vegas) have all been immortalized with statues bearing their likeness. So, why has this same honor not been bestowed upon her Royal Highness, the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, in the City of Detroit?

Aretha Franklin is known to many, as the greatest singer that ever lived in any genre. She is worthy of being honored with a life-size bronze statue, in the City of Detroit, for all the world to see. A major push to make this a reality is coming from the Founder/CEO of the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation and American Basketball Hall of Famer, LaMont “ShowBoat” Robinson, who also has plans to build a state-of-the-art, permanent facility, dedicated to the legacy of rhythm and blues music.

Robinson feels that even though the Queen of Soul has received many awards, honors, and accolades when she was alive, having a posthumous statue in her hometown of Detroit, would be a proper way to show appreciation to a woman that has given her heart and soul to the city. Robinson went on to state:

“Miss Franklin also has a street named after her in the city of Detroit, and after her passing, several Detroit entertainment venues have been re-named in her honor as well as a highway. I am now asking the White House, the Governor of the State of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit’s Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit’s City Council, and President Mary Sheffield, and the entire city of Detroit to support a joint partnership with the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation to honor the Queen of Soul with a statue.”

Robinson said that his organization honored the Queen of Soul by enshrining her twice into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame, as a singer in 2015, and as a songwriter in 2019. He added that his goal is to raise about $500,000 – $1,000,000 for the statue project through major fundraisers, grants, donations, and corporate sponsorships. He also plans to contact many of the past inductees of the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, current musical artists influenced by Aretha Franklin, as well as major corporations from around the world, to support this project.

From: National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation

Contact Number: (313) 936-2040

Web: www.rbhof.com

Submitted by Larry Buford