Saturday, April 23, 2022
HomeMusicArtist Spotlight
Artist Spotlight

Aretha Franklin the Queen of Soul Should be Honored with A Statue in the City of Detroit

By Larry Buford
0

Aretha Franklin - Getty
Aretha Franklin – Getty

(Detroit, MI) – Around the United States in different locations, you can see statues of musical icons in their hometowns or cities where they have made a major impact. Musical legends like Elvis Presley (Tupelo, Memphis, Las Vegas, etc.), Louis Armstrong (New Orleans), Billie Holiday (Baltimore), Ray Charles (Albany), James Brown (Augusta), Jimi Hendrix (Seattle), and Michael Jackson (Las Vegas) have all been immortalized with statues bearing their likeness. So, why has this same honor not been bestowed upon her Royal Highness, the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, in the City of Detroit?

Aretha Franklin is known to many, as the greatest singer that ever lived in any genre. She is worthy of being honored with a life-size bronze statue, in the City of Detroit, for all the world to see. A major push to make this a reality is coming from the Founder/CEO of the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation and American Basketball Hall of Famer, LaMont “ShowBoat” Robinson, who also has plans to build a state-of-the-art, permanent facility, dedicated to the legacy of rhythm and blues music.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Zendaya Adds to Speculation About Tom Holland’s ‘Euphoria’ Cameo | WATCH

Embed from Getty Images
 

Robinson feels that even though the Queen of Soul has received many awards, honors, and accolades when she was alive, having a posthumous statue in her hometown of Detroit, would be a proper way to show appreciation to a woman that has given her heart and soul to the city. Robinson went on to state:

“Miss Franklin also has a street named after her in the city of Detroit, and after her passing, several Detroit entertainment venues have been re-named in her honor as well as a highway. I am now asking the White House, the Governor of the State of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit’s Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit’s City Council, and President Mary Sheffield, and the entire city of Detroit to support a joint partnership with the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation to honor the Queen of Soul with a statue.”

Embed from Getty Images
 

Robinson said that his organization honored the Queen of Soul by enshrining her twice into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame, as a singer in 2015, and as a songwriter in 2019. He added that his goal is to raise about $500,000 – $1,000,000 for the statue project through major fundraisers, grants, donations, and corporate sponsorships. He also plans to contact many of the past inductees of the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, current musical artists influenced by Aretha Franklin, as well as major corporations from around the world, to support this project.

National R&B Hall of Fame

From: National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation
Contact Number: (313) 936-2040
Web: www.rbhof.com
Submitted by Larry Buford

Previous articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: Adrian Bonvento’s Rookie Season Released on TVOD Platforms
Larry Bufordhttp://www.editorialbylarry.com
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer, and author of Book/CD titled "Things Are Gettin' Outta Hand" (Steuben Pub.) www.amazon.com. He writes Human Interest articles and entertainment reviews for various newspapers across the country. He is also an editor, and provides services for press releases, interviews, business letters, resumes, etc. A native Detroiter, he is a former Motown songwriter.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

PushaT on Old Beef with Drake and New Shots from Him on Jack Harlow Track | WATCH

Social Heat

Man Who Got Punched by Mike Tyson for ‘Annoying’ Him Has Extensive Criminal Record

Social Heat

Damn Shame: Rapper Archie Eversole was Reportedly Shot in Face While Sleeping by Brother!

Social Heat

In Newly Revealed Messages Kris Jenner Called Blac Chyna ‘Stupid’ & ‘Ghetto’ As $300M Trial Begins

Social Heat

‘It’s About to Go Down’ Says Benzino Who Calls 50 Cent ‘First 6ix9ine/Hip-Hop Rat’ | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO