Friday, April 22, 2022
HomeRace/GenderPolice - Police Abuse
Crime

Sharpton Pressing Authorities to Name Cop Involved in Patrick Lyoya’s Death | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Patrick Lyoya (Photo via Ben Crump)
Patrick Lyoya (Photo via Ben Crump)

*(CNN) — The Rev. Al Sharpton on Friday demanded that authorities reveal the identity of the Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop earlier this month.

“How dare you hold the name of a man who killed this man?” Sharpton said at the funeral for Patrick Lyoya, held at a crowded Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “Every time a young Black man or woman is arrested in this town, you put their name all over the news. Every time we’re suspected of something, you put our name out there.”

Both Sharpton and attorney Benjamin Crump, who has represented the families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Michael Brown and other high-profile victims of police violence, called for justice for Lyoya during the service.

Sharpton additionally called on the Department of Justice to investigate the shooting.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Bloody Cell Phone of Woman Missing in Houston Since April 15 Has Been Found | VIDEO

Al Sharpton
Rev. Al Sharpton

An officer from the Grand Rapids Police Department fatally shot Lyoya on April 4 after pulling him over for an allegedly unregistered license plate. The police department released several forms of video footage capturing the approximately two-minute and 40-second interaction.

An autopsy commissioned by Lyoya’s family determined he was shot in the back of the head. Lyoya, 26, wasn’t armed at the time of the shooting, according to a family attorney.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights has made a request to the Justice Department to launch a “pattern-or-practice” investigation into the police department following the fatal shooting of Lyoya, who moved to the United States with his family from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2014.

What the video shows

The footage released by the police department begins with the officer walking toward Lyoya’s car, CNN previously reported.

The video footage shows Lyoya turning his back to the officer and appearing to walk toward the front of the car. The officer puts his hands on Lyoya’s shoulder and back, saying “no, no, no, stop, stop,” and Lyoya is seen resisting the officer’s touch and backing away from the officer.

The officer tackles him to the ground. Video shows Lyoya getting up and standing, the officer drawing and then deploying a Taser, though police say the prongs didn’t hit Lyoya.

The two end up physically struggling on the ground once more, where the officer shot Lyoya. The officer is heard saying “let go of the Taser” before firing the fatal shot.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleDwayne Haskins Was Walking to Get Gas When Killed + Why Parents Didn’t Attend His Funeral
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Man Who Got Punched by Mike Tyson for ‘Annoying’ Him Has Extensive Criminal Record

Social Heat

Damn Shame: Rapper Archie Eversole was Reportedly Shot in Face While Sleeping by Brother!

Social Heat

In Newly Revealed Messages Kris Jenner Called Blac Chyna ‘Stupid’ & ‘Ghetto’ As $300M Trial Begins

Social Heat

‘It’s About to Go Down’ Says Benzino Who Calls 50 Cent ‘First 6ix9ine/Hip-Hop Rat’ | WATCH

Social Heat

Will Smith Said to be ‘Flooded with Offers’ Despite Oscar Slap

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO