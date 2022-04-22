PushaT on Old Beef with Drake and New Shots from Him on Jack Harlow Track | WATCH

*PushaT kept it crystal clear on where he stands with Drake since their 2018 exchanges, when Pusha T revealed that Champagne Papi fathered a child. Pusha T told #TheBreakfastClub that it’s “really good” that Kanye and Drake resolved their issues, but when it comes to him he’s “still outside.”

“Me personally, I don’t really stand anything to gain from like squashing anything,” Pusha T said. “I’m not entertaining it, but there’s nothing I want from the situation. I don’t want to do a record, I don’t want to do none of that.”

In his words, “there’s nothing to talk about” because they’ve “been through it and that’s just that.” He clarified that he’s really purposeful right now about his music and who he wants to work with and Drake doesn’t fall in those lines.

Later in the interview, Pusha T answered questions about the unconfirmed rumor that Drake was throwing shots at him in #JackHarlow’s ‘Have A Turn.’ Pusha revealed that he heard the track, but that the flow and “even what’s considered the shots” sound old. To Pusha, it’s not “scathing enough” and he’s here to “burn down everything.” Thoughts? 👀

Pusha T performed “Dreamin of the Past” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night ahead of the release of the album. Check it out below.