Meet Attorney Cheryl Turner – She’s Running for US Senate from California

*Cheryl Turner is a trial lawyer and transactional attorney earning her B.A. and J.D. degrees from the University of Southern California (USC). For over 20 years, she’s managed her own legal practice with an emphasis on civil rights, consumer rights, business, tax, real estate, transportation and law.

Ms. Turner also advises and assists clients with tax and regulatory compliance issues. Cheryl is a former Real Estate Broker and currently holds a Public Works Construction Management Certificate. She was appointed by the Governor to the Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians where she works to ensure that qualified persons are licensed vocational nurses and psychiatric technicians by enforcing educational requirements, and standards of practice, and by educating consumers about their patient rights. Prior to her appointment, Cheryl was selected by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to serve on the Los Angeles Convention and Exhibition Center Authority as a Commissioner where she eventually rose to the rank of Vice-President. She is the current President of the 21-member board of directors of the Apartment Owner’s Association of Los Angeles County.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: California Lineage Reparations Leads the Way! A Journey of One Million Miles Starts with the First Important Step

After-school programs where she first learned to swim, golf, and play tennis at the YWCA and the YMCA shaped Cheryl’s early life. The Girl Scouts is where she developed an appreciation for the environment. She credits her parents for instilling in her the values that would carry her on into adulthood. Her mother was one of the first Black women to work as an analyst for General Telephone and later Pacific Bell before returning to school to complete her bachelor’s and master’s degree in Nutrition Education.

Cheryl’s father was one of the first Black men hired at TransAmerica Insurance and the Auto Club going on to pass the California Insurance Broker’s Examination and opening his own business.

Although initially drawn to the field of medicine, Cheryl began to take on advocacy roles that included standing up for student rights while attending USC. She pledged and was accepted into the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority as well as the Blackstonian Pre-Law Honor Society. Cheryl earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Psychology before applying to law school at USC. While in law school, Cheryl was the President of the Black Law Student Association, served as a student representative to the USC President’s Advisory Council and worked as a Judicial Extern Law Clerk for The Honorable James M. Ideman, Judge of the United States District Court.

As a sought-after consultant, Ms. Turner has assisted numerous small, woman, minority, and disabled veteran-owned companies with procuring government contracts. She has served as a state and local government liaison for several professional and trade organizations in addition to being an arbitrator for the Ford Motor Company Consumer Dispute Resolution Board. Cheryl was selected to serve as an Area Representative to the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s Advisory Council on the Clean Air Act to advocate for clean air in our community. Locally, she chaired the Elections Committee of her neighborhood association to advocate for clean air in our community. She currently serves on the board of the FAME Santa Monica Redevelopment Corporation, which develops, constructs, and manages senior affordable housing projects in the city of Santa Monica.

Cheryl is a lifelong resident of Los Angeles.

EXPERIENCED AND DEDICATED WITH A STRONG COMMITMENT TO JUSTICE Mayor Eric Garcetti, Restauranteur John D. Tallichet, Councilmembers Paul Koretz, Herb Wesson, Tom LaBonge State Senator Steve Bradford and Cheryl Turner Former Speaker of the California State Senate and current Councilmember Kevin DeLeon

Join The Cheryl Turner Campaign – Cheryl Turner Headquarters

445 Figueroa Street, Suite 3100, Los Angeles, California 90071 / [email protected]

source: JR Perry – [email protected]