Friday, April 22, 2022
Janelle Monáe Confirms She’s Non-binary: ‘I Feel All Of My Energy’

By Ny MaGee
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

*Janelle Monáe wants y’all to know that she identifies as non-binary.

The queer artist discussed her gender identity with Jada Pinkette Smith in the season 5 premiere of Red Table Talk, co-hosted by Jada’s daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

“I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely,” Monáe told the hosts. “I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she.’ And if I am from God, I am everything. I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am—beyond the binary.”

As reported by Rolling Stone the singer-songwriter still uses she/her pronouns.

READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith Says Family Focused on ‘Deep Healing’ After Oscars Slap

“When I see people, I see your energy first,” she continued. “I don’t see how you identify. And I feel like that opens you up to fall in love with any beautiful spirit.”

Monáe then explained why she decided to share her gender identity publicly.

“Well, you know, somebody said, ‘If you don’t work out the things that you need to work out first, before you share with the world, then you’ll be working it out with the world,’” she explained. “That’s what I didn’t want to do. So I thought I needed to have all my answers correct. I don’t want to say the wrong thing, and also, I hadn’t had the necessary conversations with my family. I wasn’t ready to have my family question my personal life.”

Monáe continued…“What does it mean to go against your whole family? … I was like, ‘You know what? If they don’t love me, don’t call me asking me for no money,’” she said. “‘You will not get my LGBTQIA+ money.’”

Monáe previously revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that she went from being bisexual to pansexual.

“Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker,” she said. “But then later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

