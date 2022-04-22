Friday, April 22, 2022
Inside Coachella’s Hottest Parties + Rapper Jack Harlow Causes Controversy | PICs

By Jazmyn Summers
Neon Carnival*The last weekend of Coachella is about to begin with the celebrations, fireworks and lit concerts but no party is likely to top the Neon Carnival.  Lucky patrons who were able to receive one of the most exclusive and elusive wrist bands for the invite-only private after-party that can only be described as a magical fairytale Adult Carnival playground.

There’s a Ferris Wheel, Zipper, and a ton of carnival games with prizes. This is where the LA elite go to celebrate. The only way to receive an invite is by being a friend of the CEO of Bolthouse Productions, Brian Bolthouse.  EURweb.com was there.

Embed from Getty Images
 

This year’s guests included Leonardo Dicaprio, Jared Leto, Timothee Chalamet, Paris Hilton, Migos, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Riverdale Actresses Lili Reinhart  Camilla Mendes, Yung Gravy, and more. Everyone was dressed in some of their favorite outfits, Jared Leto arrived at 1:00 am in his North Face x Gucci Collab puffer jacket while Leonardo Dicaprio was sporting a mask and Kansas City hat ensuring he not be seen by any cameras. Amber Rose rocked a sexy cheerleader outfit.

Embed from Getty Images
 

Potentially new flings were formed as Lili Reinhart left the carnival with actor Spencer Neville and Timothee Chalamet was seen with multiple VS models at a table with Leonardo Dicaprio and Tobey Maguire.

Embed from Getty Images
 

For guests who were not able to receive an invite. Neon Carnival decided to take its event to the Metaverse where Neon Carnival turned into Paris World and users could party and be a part of the festivities from the comfort of their own homes.

During the day Liquid IV brought in Jack Harlow and Saweetie for an exclusive private pool party in the middle of the Old Polo Grounds. This party came with an open bar, a large pool, and an amazing area to lounge and enjoy the festivities.

A general view of the atmosphere at Liquid I.V. House of Hydration
COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA – A general view of the atmosphere at Liquid I.V. House of Hydration on April 16, 2022, at Old Polo Estate in Coachella, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images courtesy of Liquid I.V.)

Saweetie performs Liquid I.V. House of Hydration on April 16, 2022, at Old Polo Estate in Coachella, California.
COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA – Saweetie performs Liquid I.V. House of Hydration on April 16, 2022, at Old Polo Estate in Coachella, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Courtesy of Liquid I.V.)

Model and formerly incarcerated heartthrob Jeremy Meeks was spotted solo creating speculation that his cozy relationship with girlfriend fashion designer Jessica Rich might be on the rocks.

Model Jeremy Meeks at Liquid V
Model Jeremy Meeks at Liquid I.V. House of Hydration, at Old Polo Estate in Coachella, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Courtesy of Liquid I.V.)

Jack Harlow performed his biggest hits along with First Class for the first time since its release.  Harlow’s #1 spot on Billboard has caused some critics to wonder whether race is playing a part in his success.

Jack Harlow performs Liquid I.V. House of Hydration on April 16, 2022, at Old Polo Estate in Coachella, California.
COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA – Jack Harlow performs Liquid I.V. House of Hydration on April 16, 2022, at Old Polo Estate in Coachella, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Courtesy of Liquid I.V.)

Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson was one of them. This week he tweeted …

“It’s really crazy how exceptional we have to be as opposed to other folks. They just need a C+ average basically. If that. We really have to talk about it at some point.” He added, “I guess I wasn’t really clear here because a lot of ppl missed the point. Racism. Systemic racism. That’s the point.”

APRIL 16: (L-R) Jack Harlow and Saweetie attend Liquid I.V. House of Hydration on April 16, 2022, at Old Polo Estate in Coachella, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Liquid I.V.)
COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: (L-R) Jack Harlow and Saweetie attend Liquid I.V. House of Hydration on April 16, 2022, at Old Polo Estate in Coachella, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Liquid I.V.)

What do you think?  How much does race play in an artists’ success?

Jazmyn Summers

