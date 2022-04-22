EUR Exclusive: New Sneak Peak Clip of ’61st Street’ | Watch

Sunday nights have a new drama!

“61st Street” starring Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance and Academy Award nominated Aunjance Ellis.

Check out this exclusive clip featuring Franklin Roberts (Vance) and Matha Roberts (Ellis) talking about a career breaking moment made by Franklin, until they were interrupted by a journalist who overheard their conversation.

A new episode airs Sunday, April 24th on AMC and ALLBLK. New episodes roll out weekly, on Sundays, and are available one week early on AMC+ and ALLBLK.

About 61st Street: A propulsive thriller which courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department’s code of silence. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Lovecraft Country), leads an ensemble cast that includes Emmy®-nominee Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us, King Richard), Mark O’Brien (City on a Hill, Blue Bayou), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter, Lights Out), Tosin Cole (Doctor Who, Hollyoaks), Andrene Ward-Hammond (Your Honor, Manifest) and Bentley Green (Snowfall, Sweet Magnolias).