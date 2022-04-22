Dwayne Haskins Was Walking to Get Gas When Killed + Why Parents Didn’t Attend His Funeral

*911 audio has been released revealing NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins was walking along a Florida highway to get gas when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

We reported earlier that Pittsburgh Steelers player died at the age of 24 after being hit by a dump truck in south Florida, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

ESPN reports that his wife Kalabrya Haskins called emergency services after he failed to return her calls. She said during their last phone conversation, Haskins explained that he was stranded on the side of the road and was walking to get gas. He said he would call her back when he returned to his vehicle.

“I’m calling because my husband is stuck on the side of the highway. He had to go walk and get gas, and then he said he was returning to the car on the highway,” Kalabrya said on the 911 call according to CNN.

“I kept calling and calling and he wasn’t answering, and eventually—I continued to call him, the phone eventually cut off, and it’s not working now. I have his location, and I just want someone to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he’s okay and if anything happened to him,” she continued. “That’s just not right for him not to call me back and his phone to go dead, and he’s just stranded by himself.”

The 911 operator informs Mrs. Haskins of an accident near the area but did not confirm if her husband was involved.

Following news of his death, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement saying, “I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community.”

He added, “Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Dwayne’s parents did not attend his funeral services (in Pittsburgh earlier today, Friday) since they never met his wife and they didn’t want the sad setting to be the first time they meet.

“We have never met or spoken to the wife, and we didn’t want our son’s funeral service to be the place we met her for the first time,” said Dwayne Sr. and Tamara Haskins in a statement to USA TODAY Sports.