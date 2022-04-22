Friday, April 22, 2022
Chuck D Makes Surprise Appearance At Coachella

By Fisher Jack
Chuck D - Coachella (Lorrie Boula)
Chuck D – Coachella (Lorrie Boula)

*Indio, CA  — Coachella fans roared when hip hop icon Chuck D stepped on stage earlier today, making a surprise appearance during DJ Lord’s set.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer performed electrifying versions of his classics “Bring The Noise” and “Fight The Power” with DJ Lord, Public Enemy’s longtime turntablist, marking his first return to the festival since 2009.

A solo artist in his own right, DJ Lord has been Public Enemy’s DJ for more than 20 years and was a member of Prophets Of Rage alongside Chuck D and former members of Rage Against The Machine and Cypress Hill.  He has been a finalist in the DMC World DJ Championships twice and has embarked on over 100 worldwide tours.

Fisher Jack

