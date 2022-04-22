Friday, April 22, 2022
A$AP Bari Claims Snitching Led to A$AP Rocky’s Arrest at LAX

By Ny MaGee
A$AP Rocky
Rapper A$AP Rocky (May 18, 2019 – Source: Steven Lawton/Getty Images North America)

*A$AP Bari claims another member of the entertainment group snitched on A$AP Rocky, which led to his arrest at LAX earlier this week. 

As we reported, A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning, fresh off his vacation in Barbados with pregnant girlfriend Rihanna. The hip-hop artist, 33, was detained at LAX by the Los Angeles Police Department and charged with assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) in connection to a November 2021 shooting, the LAPD said in a news release.

As reported by thejasminebrand, in a recent Instagram story, A$AP Bari, 30, posted a picture on social media of the group’s video director, A$AP Relli, along with the caption: “This rat a** n****a told on rocky F****g rat”

READ MORE: Rocky A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX for 2021 Shooting in Hollywood

A$AP Rocky arrested

In a follow-up post, A$AP Bari tagged the crew’s videographer, writing: “@relli_boss why you went to the police”

Here’s more from PEOPLE about Rocky’s case: 

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was under investigation by the LAPD for a Nov. 6 shooting in Hollywood in which the surviving victim, an acquaintance, said the rapper had shot him following an argument. The victim said the incident occurred around 10:15 p.m., and he later sought medical treatment for a minor injury. The LAPD said Rocky and two additional males fled on foot after the shooting.

In 2019, the artist spent a month in jail in Sweden after being charged with assault causing visible bodily harm. He was ultimately convicted and received a suspended prison sentence. Rocky was also ordered to pay $1,270 in damages to the victim.

Neither A$AP Rocky nor Relli have commented publicly since Bari’s accusation.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

