A$AP Bari Claims Snitching Led to A$AP Rocky’s Arrest at LAX

*A$AP Bari claims another member of the entertainment group snitched on A$AP Rocky, which led to his arrest at LAX earlier this week.

As we reported, A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning, fresh off his vacation in Barbados with pregnant girlfriend Rihanna. The hip-hop artist, 33, was detained at LAX by the Los Angeles Police Department and charged with assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) in connection to a November 2021 shooting, the LAPD said in a news release.

As reported by thejasminebrand, in a recent Instagram story, A$AP Bari, 30, posted a picture on social media of the group’s video director, A$AP Relli, along with the caption: “This rat a** n****a told on rocky F****g rat”

In a follow-up post, A$AP Bari tagged the crew’s videographer, writing: “@relli_boss why you went to the police”

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was under investigation by the LAPD for a Nov. 6 shooting in Hollywood in which the surviving victim, an acquaintance, said the rapper had shot him following an argument. The victim said the incident occurred around 10:15 p.m., and he later sought medical treatment for a minor injury. The LAPD said Rocky and two additional males fled on foot after the shooting.

In 2019, the artist spent a month in jail in Sweden after being charged with assault causing visible bodily harm. He was ultimately convicted and received a suspended prison sentence. Rocky was also ordered to pay $1,270 in damages to the victim.

Neither A$AP Rocky nor Relli have commented publicly since Bari’s accusation.