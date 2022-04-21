Thursday, April 21, 2022
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce Summer Tour Dates

By Ny MaGee
summer tour
Nas and Wu-Tang Clan / via Twitter

*Hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are hitting the road this summer for a North American tour. 

The tour, titled the NY State of Mind Tour, launches Aug. 30 in St. Louis, Missouri before heading to cities including Toronto, Atlanta, and Houston and wrapping Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. Oddly, there is no stop in New York.  

Tickets for the NY State of Mind Tour are on sale now. 

READ MORE: A&E Announces ‘Origins of Hip Hop’ Series with Nas Tapped as Host

In related news, A&E Network has announced the documentary series “Origins of Hip Hop” will explore the rags-to-riches journey of some of the genre’s most celebrated stars. 

Per press release, the series, produced by Mass Appeal (“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men,” “Rapture”), will unpack the origins of Busta Rhymes, Eve, Fat Joe, Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T, Ja Rule, Lil Jon, and Uncle Luke as they reflect on their personal and artistic journey.

Narrated by renowned rapper Nas, “Origins of Hip Hop” premieres May 30th at 10PM ET/PT, before moving to its regular night on Tuesdays starting June 6th at 10PM ET/PT. The series will be available on demand and for streaming via the A&E App and aetv.com beginning May 30.

Meanwhile, Wu-Tang Clan’s debut album “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” was recently inducted into the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress. 

See below the summer dates for the NY State of Mind Tour:

Aug. 30 – St. Louis, MO –  Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 2 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sept. 8 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sept. 9 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sept. 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sept.13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept. 14 – Virginia Beach, VA           – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 17 – Raleigh, NC           – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept.22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sept. 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Oct. 2 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Previous articleJada Pinkett Smith Says Family Focused on ‘Deep Healing’ After Oscars Slap
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

