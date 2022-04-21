Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce Summer Tour Dates

*Hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are hitting the road this summer for a North American tour.
The tour, titled the NY State of Mind Tour, launches Aug. 30 in St. Louis, Missouri before heading to cities including Toronto, Atlanta, and Houston and wrapping Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. Oddly, there is no stop in New York.
Tickets for the NY State of Mind Tour are on sale now.
In related news, A&E Network has announced the documentary series “Origins of Hip Hop” will explore the rags-to-riches journey of some of the genre’s most celebrated stars.
Per press release, the series, produced by Mass Appeal (“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men,” “Rapture”), will unpack the origins of Busta Rhymes, Eve, Fat Joe, Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T, Ja Rule, Lil Jon, and Uncle Luke as they reflect on their personal and artistic journey.
Narrated by renowned rapper Nas, “Origins of Hip Hop” premieres May 30th at 10PM ET/PT, before moving to its regular night on Tuesdays starting June 6th at 10PM ET/PT. The series will be available on demand and for streaming via the A&E App and aetv.com beginning May 30.
Meanwhile, Wu-Tang Clan’s debut album “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” was recently inducted into the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress.
See below the summer dates for the NY State of Mind Tour:
Aug. 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 2 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 3 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Sept. 8 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
Sept. 9 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Sept. 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sept.13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sept. 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept.22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sept. 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Oct. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Oct. 2 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl